Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc17news.com
Mizzou quarterback entering the transfer portal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former four-star prospect, Mizzou quarterback Tyler Macon, announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Tuesday. The East St. Louis native will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Macon spent two seasons with the Tigers, starting in just one game in 2021. Throughout the 2022 season, the quarterback played in a very limited capacity, including spending a few weeks on MU's scout team.
abc17news.com
Jalani Williams brings the count to six Tigers who have entered the transfer portal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Defensive back Jalani Williams made the announcement Wednesday that he will be entering the transfer portal, making him the sixth Tiger to make it official. Williams said on Twitter that he will be entering the portal as a graduate student. He had 11 tackles in 2022 and...
abc17news.com
Former student alleges abuse at Missouri Military Academy
MEXICO, Mo. (AP) — A former student at the Missouri Military Academy alleges in a lawsuit that he attempted suicide after being repeatedly attacked at the school. The student filed a personal injury lawsuit against the school in Mexico, Missouri, this week. He alleged several other students at the school routinely attacked him between 2018 and 2021. He also alleges school leaders knew about the assaults and did nothing to stop them. The lawsuit also claims the school held a yearly “purge,” during which older students beat and assault younger students. MMA President Richard Geraci said in a statement Wednesday the allegations are “wholly unfounded” and the school’s first priority is student safety and well-being.
abc17news.com
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to lure California girl
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether a Virginia sheriff’s deputy posed as a 17-year-old boy online to groom and sexually extort a teenage girl in California before driving across country and killing her mother and grandparents and setting fire to their home. Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards left with the teenager Friday and was killed in a shootout with law enforcement hours later. Family members and authorities said Wednesday that the girl is now in trauma counseling. The bodies were identified as Mark and Sharie Winek and their daughter Brooke Winek. Police say Edwards met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing.”
Living Windows, Christmas parade affects street closures in Downtown Jefferson City
There will be parking restrictions in Downtown Jefferson City for events on Friday and Saturday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. The Living Windows event will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson streets. The roadway will be blocked at 5 The post Living Windows, Christmas parade affects street closures in Downtown Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0