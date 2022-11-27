ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Missing Cleveland woman found dead in Pittsburgh

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CaOx_0jP7Fzub00

A woman missing since earlier this month out of Cleveland has been found dead in Wilkinsburg.

A report from the Allegheny County Medical examiner's office says 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor's body was found in the backyard of a home on the 800 block of Hill Avenue.

Television station WOIO in Cleveland says Taylor was officially listed as missing November 13, but her family had not heard from her since early October.

The FBI is investigating and it's unknown how she ended up in Pittsburgh.

Comments / 7

Pitt Bull
4d ago

So Sad 😪 my deepest condolences and prayer's to her family I'm sorry for your loss sending prayer's for comfort 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

4-year-old girl and woman in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a 4-year-old girl and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood Thursday evening. First responders were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue at 6:40 p.m. Police said it happened outside the Brooklyn...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Man wanted for Wednesday shooting in Pittsburgh arrested

PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh worked quickly to arrest 29-year-old Jason Woodall overnight after being identified as the suspect in the murder of Mieko Devaughn early Wednesday morning. Woodall was charged with criminal homicide, various firearm violations, and robbery. According to police, officers and EMS responded to the 2400 block of Sorrell Street around 5:30 a.m. When first responders arrived, they were directed to an unconscious male with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced the victim deceased. The post Man wanted for Wednesday shooting in Pittsburgh arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKYC

Body found in Cleveland Heights basement

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a decomposing body was found in the basement of a home in the 2700 block of Noble Road in Cleveland Heights. A city official tells 3News that police responded to the scene around 11:41 a.m. Tuesday where a person who recently purchased the property reportedly found the body.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
wtae.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have announced an arrest in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Jason Woodall, 29, is charged with criminal homicide and other offenses following the shooting death of Meiko Devaughn. Devaughn was found shot and killed on Sorrell Street a little after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

3 gunned down in midafternoon outside a McKeesport home

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police confirm three people were gunned down in the street outside of a home on Pirl Street Tuesday afternoon. Investigators were at the scene for hours, gathering evidence. Watch the breaking news report from McKeesport in the video above. McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer confirmed...
MCKEESPORT, PA
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland couple wanted for murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman wanted for an August murder in Cleveland were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning. Cleveland police said My’Laisa Cordee Addison and Christian Michael Kendricks were wanted for the murder of Cardell Hawthorne, 28, on Aug. 20. According to officers,...
CLEVELAND, OH
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy