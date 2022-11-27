Missing Cleveland woman found dead in Pittsburgh

A woman missing since earlier this month out of Cleveland has been found dead in Wilkinsburg.

A report from the Allegheny County Medical examiner's office says 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor's body was found in the backyard of a home on the 800 block of Hill Avenue.

Television station WOIO in Cleveland says Taylor was officially listed as missing November 13, but her family had not heard from her since early October.

The FBI is investigating and it's unknown how she ended up in Pittsburgh.