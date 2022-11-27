Read full article on original website
Jillz Returns with Brand New Single ‘Pressure’
Ready to make his mark on the game again, Platinum-Selling producer and artist, Jillz has broken the silence by announcing the release of his brand new single titled, “Pressure” featuring Le Broda. The musician decided to finally reveal the news to fans and the public in the mid...
YelloPain on Men and Cheating, Government, ’80s Crack Epidemic, Divine Assignments
In the latest installment of the Allison Interviews podcast, viral rap sensation YelloPain candidly discusses his rise from Dayton, Ohio’s projects to becoming rap’s Gen Z voice, why many young boys are conditioned to cheat in relationships as men, his disdain for the history of Thanksgiving, the real power behind government, his fascination with the 1980s crack epidemic and 80s hip hop, and his upcoming documentary film which breaks down how voting really works.
PATRÓN EL ALTO & Hit-Boy Announce NEW Collab Dropping Early 2023
During the recent ComplexCon, Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer, Hit-Boy and PATRÓN Tequila unveiled their “Mixed & Mastered” collaboration in partnership with Mass Appeal. The upcoming collaboration includes a high-energy record inspired by PATRÓN Tequila’s new prestige tequila, PATRÓN EL ALTO, as well as an accompanying docuseries dropping in January 2023 that highlights the parallels between crafting premium tequila and producing timeless music with one of hip hop’s most legendary artists.
Elon Musk gives Kanye West the boot from Twitter over offensive posts: 'I tried my best'
Ye, or Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter Thursday night after Elon Musk decided the rapper's posts violated the social media platform's rules. Musk said: "I tried my best."
Chedda Boy Films to Premiere ‘Off The Porch’ on Saturday December 10 in Detroit
Chedda Boy Films is set to premiere its latest film, OFF THE PORCH, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Executive produced by Kwende “Streetlord Rook” Ried, and written and directed by Ronnie Kirk, the film stars Jamal Ward, Glen “Looze” Cannon, Sysko “Lavon” Green, Darnell “Lil Blade” Lindsay, Crystal “The Doll” Hughes, Overlord Scooch, Snap Dogg, Streetlord Rook and Streetlord Juan.
Hair transplant fad turns deadly in India
All that balding Indian television executive Athar Rasheed wanted was to look handsome and get married. Rasheed was the sole breadwinner for his family and aspired to a better life -- owning a house and getting his two sisters married.
Interviewing Global Icon & Acting Legend, Pearl Thusi – Lead Actress In Netflix’s “Queen Sono”
Pearl Thusi is widely recognized as being one of the foremost figures in the acting industry, worldwide. She rose to prominence on the local scene in South Africa about a decade ago. Pearl initially started out as a professional model before seamlessly transitioning into the acting industry. Her first big roles were in regional blockbusters such as “Zone 14” and “#1 Ladies Detective Agency”. It wouldn’t take too long for Pearl’s talent to garner widespread attention on the African continent. Her rising fame coupled with her acting prowess culminated in Pearl being casted in a number of global blockbusters. She landed big roles in massive productions such as Quantico, Queen Sono, Catching Feelings and Scorpion King. From the year 2017 onwards, Pearl began to establish herself as a trendsetter and pioneer. Pearl’s “Catching Feelings” became the first ever African film to be featured on Netflix. The film even ranked top 50 worldwide despite having a miniscule marketing budget. Acting icons such as Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union became avid admirers of Pearl Thusi after watching the film. In subsequent years, Pearl would once again become a pioneer for another Netflix “first”. Her highly touted “Queen Sono” became the very first African series to be produced by Netflix. This was a historic landmark for the continent of Africa and it paved the way for other African series to be produced and/or featured on Netflix. The actress would continue to push the boundaries and set the precedent when she became the first African woman to host a “Comedy Central Roast” show. Each of these amazing feats that Pearl accomplished have been fueled by her determination to provide a lasting legacy for her children while also extending the legacy and memory of her late parents.
What TV Actor Was So Good, It's Clear They Were Simply Born To Play The Role?
Jenna Ortega was absolutely destined to play Wednesday Addams.
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Welcome To Chippendales" Before
There are some familiar faces in this thrilling true crime miniseries.
