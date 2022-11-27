ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 2

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Wow your friends with a beautiful grazing table

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Charcuterie boards and grazing tables are all the rage right now! If you’re entertaining family and friends this holiday season, this could be a wonderful option for you! The Grazing Table is a charcuterie board café in Kalamazoo that also provides catering and so much more. Joey joins us to tell us all about what they do!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy