Police: Man shot by relative near Kalamazoo
A man was shot by a relative near Kalamazoo on Thursday, police say.
Watch as Kalamazoo police attempt to wrangle escaped emus
Never a dull day! Police in Kalamazoo worked to catch six emus who had escaped and were roaming the area. They have since been returned home.
Kalamazoo Police Chase Down Escaped Emus near Stadium Drive
It wasn't an ordinary call when the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department was asked to respond to emus on the loose west of the city. We're working a report of six emus loose in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Dr. Please use caution when traveling in the area. When...
GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a "running gun battle" with officers Thursday.
Homicide suspect dead after shootout with GRPD on city's southeast side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a wanted homicide suspect is dead after a shootout with police that spanned multiple blocks Thursday afternoon. Police say that six officers responded to a tip from Silent Observer involving a homicide suspect on Thursday. Earlier this week, law...
Suspect dead after shooting at Grand Rapids police officers, cruiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A potential homicide suspect shot at Grand Rapids police Thursday, when three officers returned fire, according to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. The suspect died down the road from the shooting scene on Cass Avenue, Winstrom said. It was not clear if he died...
Dispatch: 'Several' hospitalized after crash in Wyoming
Several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a multi-car crash in Wyoming. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.
Dispatch: Several people hurt in crash in Wyoming
Several people were hurt in a crash in Wyoming on Wednesday, officials say.
Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo
Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
Bodycam video shows team stalk escaped emus near Kalamazoo
Six emus that were on the lam near Kalamazoo were caught and safely returned home Wednesday morning, authorities say.
Wow your friends with a beautiful grazing table
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Charcuterie boards and grazing tables are all the rage right now! If you’re entertaining family and friends this holiday season, this could be a wonderful option for you! The Grazing Table is a charcuterie board café in Kalamazoo that also provides catering and so much more. Joey joins us to tell us all about what they do!
GRPD: ‘Actively working’ shooting scene, 1 victim
The Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 officers are actively working the scene of a shooting that left one man with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
Battle Creek residents can weigh in on I-94 MDOT work
The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting the public to discuss a project to rebuild a highway interchange in Battle Creek.
