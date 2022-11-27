Read full article on original website
Chris Simms dying on the hill of Jets QB Zach Wilson’s stardom
Simms is as stubborn as the most ardent of Zach Wilson lovers. Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, Chris Simms topped the list of the Zach Wilson hype train artists. While many liked Wilson’s athleticism, arm, and off-platform magic, Simms went a step further and said that the presumed No. 2 overall pick would be better than Trevor Lawrence, who many were calling the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.
Wayne Chrebet believes in the NY Jets offense with Mike White
Wayne Chrebet explains why he believes in Mike White. It does not take a Bill Walsh-type football mind to understand that the New York Jets offense performs better with Mike White at the helm. Just one glance at the Jets’ production in the second half against the New England Patriots up in Foxborough paints an ugly picture for Zach Wilson.
NY Jets have to maximize a major mismatch to defeat Vikings
The New York Jets need one of their best players to go bananas in Minneapolis. In the standings, the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings have a two-game advantage over the 7-4 New York Jets, but these teams are closer than their records indicate. As a matter of fact, the Jets (+34) have a better point differential than the Vikings (+5) despite having a more difficult strength-of-schedule (.524 to .490).
NY Jets spotted working on a frustrating weakness at practice
This New York Jets coaching staff knows how to identify its weaknesses and work on them. Outside of the quarterback play, the New York Jets have mostly been pleasurable for their fans to watch throughout the majority of the 2022 season so far. There have been ups and downs for all facets of the team, but relative to expectations, this group is a fun one.
NY Jets-Bills game not flexed—but not for the reason you think
The Jets’ Sunday Night Football drought continues. As Jet X writer Geoff Magliocchetti recently predicted, the New York Jets’ critical tilt with the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 is, indeed, staying put at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The last time the Jets played on NBC’s Sunday Night...
New York Sen. Joe Addabbo wants the Jets back in Queens
New York Sen. Joe Addabbo laid his Jets-to-Queens cards on the table. New York Sen. Joe Addabbo just made many friends by speaking quite bluntly about the New York Jets. Although Addabbo acknowledges it’s a longshot, the New York Senator wants the Jets to move back to Queens. More specifically, he’d like to see the organization make its new home in Willets Point, per Legal Sports Report.
NY Jets open as slight road underdogs to the Minnesota Vikings
After an easy win over the banged-up Chicago Bears, the Jets opened as 3.5-point road underdogs to the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings. Mike White will lead the Jets into Minnesota, looking to continue the push toward their first playoff appearance in over a decade. New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings moneyline.
Return of key reinforcements sparked NY Jets OL to dominance
Inching closer to full strength, the New York Jets’ offensive line was firing on all cylinders in Week 12. The New York Jets‘ offensive line got some key reinforcements back ahead of its Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears. Right guard Nate Herbig stepped back in after missing one game. Right tackle Max Mitchell returned after a six-game absence. Wide receiver Corey Davis, a ferocious run-blocker, was another important returnee for the blocking brigade.
How Mike White takes the NY Jets offense to NFL standards | Film
Mike White brings confidence and steadiness to the New York Jets offense. “Everything needs to be evaluated. When you put up one hundred yards of offense, I don’t care how good New England is, and they are good, it’s unacceptable. That’s not NFL football. Everything is being talked about.”
New York Jets’ Breece Hall is amused by PFF’s rookie RB grades
Breece Hall cannot help but be amused by PFF’s latest rookie RB grades. Although New York Jets stud Breece Hall is on the season-ending shelf with a knee injury, he’s still living his football life. This means he cannot help but notice much of the analyzing in the NFL world.
Grading every Mike White throw vs. Chicago Bears
White wasted no time showing that he is capable of leading the New York Jets to success. He captained New York’s first game-opening touchdown drive of the season and never looked back as he enjoyed a stellar afternoon, leading the Jets to a 31-10 victory. When looking back at...
Zonovan Knight broke an all-time NY Jets record in NFL debut
New York Jets rookie RB Zonovan Knight is already in the history books. James Robinson was not playing like himself after coming to the New York Jets in a midseason trade to replace Breece Hall. Robinson ranked last among qualified NFL running backs with 1.8 yards after contact per carry across his first three games as a Jet.
Analyzing Mike White’s explosion vs. Bears | NY Jets Film
Watching the film showcases the mental fortitude of New York Jets quarterback Mike White. The New York Jets left their Week 11 matchup with the New England Patriots facing true adversity. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson struggled mightily yet again. It continued a concerning trend, as Wilson has been much more...
