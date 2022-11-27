ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets X-Factor

Chris Simms dying on the hill of Jets QB Zach Wilson’s stardom

Simms is as stubborn as the most ardent of Zach Wilson lovers. Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, Chris Simms topped the list of the Zach Wilson hype train artists. While many liked Wilson’s athleticism, arm, and off-platform magic, Simms went a step further and said that the presumed No. 2 overall pick would be better than Trevor Lawrence, who many were calling the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.
Wayne Chrebet believes in the NY Jets offense with Mike White

Wayne Chrebet explains why he believes in Mike White. It does not take a Bill Walsh-type football mind to understand that the New York Jets offense performs better with Mike White at the helm. Just one glance at the Jets’ production in the second half against the New England Patriots up in Foxborough paints an ugly picture for Zach Wilson.
NEW YORK STATE
NY Jets have to maximize a major mismatch to defeat Vikings

The New York Jets need one of their best players to go bananas in Minneapolis. In the standings, the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings have a two-game advantage over the 7-4 New York Jets, but these teams are closer than their records indicate. As a matter of fact, the Jets (+34) have a better point differential than the Vikings (+5) despite having a more difficult strength-of-schedule (.524 to .490).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NY Jets spotted working on a frustrating weakness at practice

This New York Jets coaching staff knows how to identify its weaknesses and work on them. Outside of the quarterback play, the New York Jets have mostly been pleasurable for their fans to watch throughout the majority of the 2022 season so far. There have been ups and downs for all facets of the team, but relative to expectations, this group is a fun one.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Sen. Joe Addabbo wants the Jets back in Queens

New York Sen. Joe Addabbo laid his Jets-to-Queens cards on the table. New York Sen. Joe Addabbo just made many friends by speaking quite bluntly about the New York Jets. Although Addabbo acknowledges it’s a longshot, the New York Senator wants the Jets to move back to Queens. More specifically, he’d like to see the organization make its new home in Willets Point, per Legal Sports Report.
QUEENS, NY
Return of key reinforcements sparked NY Jets OL to dominance

Inching closer to full strength, the New York Jets’ offensive line was firing on all cylinders in Week 12. The New York Jets‘ offensive line got some key reinforcements back ahead of its Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears. Right guard Nate Herbig stepped back in after missing one game. Right tackle Max Mitchell returned after a six-game absence. Wide receiver Corey Davis, a ferocious run-blocker, was another important returnee for the blocking brigade.
Grading every Mike White throw vs. Chicago Bears

White wasted no time showing that he is capable of leading the New York Jets to success. He captained New York’s first game-opening touchdown drive of the season and never looked back as he enjoyed a stellar afternoon, leading the Jets to a 31-10 victory. When looking back at...
CHICAGO, IL
Zonovan Knight broke an all-time NY Jets record in NFL debut

New York Jets rookie RB Zonovan Knight is already in the history books. James Robinson was not playing like himself after coming to the New York Jets in a midseason trade to replace Breece Hall. Robinson ranked last among qualified NFL running backs with 1.8 yards after contact per carry across his first three games as a Jet.
MINNESOTA STATE
Analyzing Mike White’s explosion vs. Bears | NY Jets Film

Watching the film showcases the mental fortitude of New York Jets quarterback Mike White. The New York Jets left their Week 11 matchup with the New England Patriots facing true adversity. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson struggled mightily yet again. It continued a concerning trend, as Wilson has been much more...
CHICAGO, IL
