Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
2022 World Cup: Cameroon vs. Brazil odds, picks and predictions
In the final Group G group stage match, Cameroon (0 win, 1 losses, 1 draw) and Brazil (2-0-0) meet Friday at Lusail Iconic Stadium at 2 p.m. ET (FOX/Telemundo). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Cameroon vs. Brazil odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.
Comments / 1