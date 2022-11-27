AfroTech 2022 Merges Culture and Innovation to Elevate Diversity and Equity in Technology with Over 25K Black Professionals

No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.

LULING, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO