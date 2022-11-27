Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Man injured in two-vehicle Otter Tail County crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An elderly man is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21. The man, identified as 88-year-old David Stenholm of Pelican...
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji Police chase ends in crash
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Cass Lake teen is in custody after leading police on a chase over the weekend in Bemidji, Minnesota. Authorities say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after the driver was seen traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street.
Minnesota woman found on side of highway after hit-and-run
Authorities are investigating an apparent hit-and-run that left a 41-year-old Minnesota woman fighting for her life in a Fargo hospital. According to the State Patrol, the Park Rapids woman was walking eastbound on Hwy. 34 in Henrietta Township at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 when she was struck by a motorist.
lptv.org
Updated: Traffic Stop Near Backus Leads to Drug Bust
A traffic stop in Cass County led to a drug bust last Saturday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 26 at approximately 6:49 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in Pine River Township. With the assistance of a K9 during the search, 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.
Charges: Drunk driver almost struck Bemidji parade spectators
A 26-year-old driver faces charges after he narrowly avoided hitting people on a sidewalk as they watched a Bemidji parade last week. Fisher Jambor, from Bemidji, also sideswiped a vehicle during the Night We Light Parade, an annual event held in the city the day after Thanksgiving, charges say. Jambor's...
lptv.org
Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Lake Bemidji During Pursuit
A driver who was attempting to avoid being stopped by police crashed the vehicle he was driving into Lake Bemidji on Saturday night. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says officers attempted to stop the vehicle when they saw it going the wrong way on a one-way street. The vehicle did not stop, and a short time later, the driver lost control at the intersection of 9th Street NW and Lake Boulevard and then went through a handrail, down a steep embankment and into Lake Bemidji.
Police: Drunk-driver almost struck people watching parade in Bemidji
A suspected drunk-driver was arrested after police say he nearly struck people watching a parade in Bemidji Friday night. The 26-year-old man was taken into custody after almost colliding with spectators watching the Night We Light parade, which is held the day after Thanksgiving in Bemidji. Bemidji Police Department says...
valleynewslive.com
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji PD asking for your help in finding missing woman
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 25-year-old woman. Officials say Alyssa Hill was last seen yesterday near the 1700 block of 15th St. NW. There was no provided a photo of her, but police say she’s 5′2″...
Charges: Minnesota woman tortured her kids, removed boy's blood
A Crosslake woman has been charged with child torture after she repeatedly removed blood from one of her children and forced treatments on her other two children for a medical condition they didn’t have. Jorden Nicole Borders, 32, was charged with three counts of child torture and three counts...
Family: Connor Erickson, injured in football game, to come home after months in rehab
BRAINERD, Minn. -- Family members say Connor Erickson, who suffered a serious head injury during a football game in September, will soon come home after months in rehab.Erickson, who played for Brainerd High School, was injured on Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. He's spent the last few months at Mayo Clinic, where he's been doing physical therapy."Connor still has a long road to recovery with his upcoming cranioplasty (surgery to put his skull back) and continued therapy in Brainerd," family wrote on Caringbridge. "But we are celebrating this huge step with him being home."He'll arrive home on Dec. 9, and friends and family are planning to greet him to show support.
wdayradionow.com
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
fox9.com
Mom steals sons blood, forces siblings to dispose of it: Child torture charges
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Crow Wing County charged a mother with child torture after she allegedly stole her son's blood and treated her two other children for medical conditions they didn’t have. Jorden Nicole Borders, 32, was charged by warrant on Wednesday with three...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Brainerd, MN
With the tagline “A City for All Seasons,” Brainerd is the seat of Crow Wing County in Minnesota. It’s the largest city in the county, with a population of 14,395 based on the 2020 census. You’ll find many things to do in Brainerd since the city and...
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
