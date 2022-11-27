ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Rapids, MN

wdayradionow.com

Man injured in two-vehicle Otter Tail County crash

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An elderly man is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21. The man, identified as 88-year-old David Stenholm of Pelican...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bemidji Police chase ends in crash

BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Cass Lake teen is in custody after leading police on a chase over the weekend in Bemidji, Minnesota. Authorities say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after the driver was seen traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Updated: Traffic Stop Near Backus Leads to Drug Bust

A traffic stop in Cass County led to a drug bust last Saturday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 26 at approximately 6:49 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in Pine River Township. With the assistance of a K9 during the search, 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Lake Bemidji During Pursuit

A driver who was attempting to avoid being stopped by police crashed the vehicle he was driving into Lake Bemidji on Saturday night. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says officers attempted to stop the vehicle when they saw it going the wrong way on a one-way street. The vehicle did not stop, and a short time later, the driver lost control at the intersection of 9th Street NW and Lake Boulevard and then went through a handrail, down a steep embankment and into Lake Bemidji.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop

BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.
BACKUS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bemidji PD asking for your help in finding missing woman

BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 25-year-old woman. Officials say Alyssa Hill was last seen yesterday near the 1700 block of 15th St. NW. There was no provided a photo of her, but police say she’s 5′2″...
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family: Connor Erickson, injured in football game, to come home after months in rehab

BRAINERD, Minn. -- Family members say Connor Erickson, who suffered a serious head injury during a football game in September, will soon come home after months in rehab.Erickson, who played for Brainerd High School, was injured on Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. He's spent the last few months at Mayo Clinic, where he's been doing physical therapy."Connor still has a long road to recovery with his upcoming cranioplasty (surgery to put his skull back) and continued therapy in Brainerd," family wrote on Caringbridge. "But we are celebrating this huge step with him being home."He'll arrive home on Dec. 9, and friends and family are planning to greet him to show support.
BRAINERD, MN
