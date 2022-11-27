ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?

Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
Yardbarker

Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG

The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
NBC Chicago

Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make

Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
NBC Chicago

Japan Beats Spain to Win Group For First Time, Both Teams Advance

Another comeback victory led to history for the Samurai Blue. Japan rallied for two goals in a three-minute span against Spain in a 2-1 victory as the nation won its group for the first time in World Cup history. Japan, which also erased a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win over Germany, topped Group E with six points.
NBC Chicago

History Being Made During Germany-Costa Rica Group E Finale

History is being made in Qatar on Thursday, Dec. 1 during Germany and Costa Rica’s Group E finale at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This fixture will not only be a determinant of who will advance to the round of 16, but it will also be run entirely by female referees – which is something we have never seen before.
NBC Chicago

How ‘It's Called Soccer' Chants Became USMNT Fans' Newest Motto

The United States Men's National Team has advanced to the round of 16 in this year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. has had quite a path to the knockout stages and the fans have been there for every step along the way. They even started their own chant to show how supportive they are of their favorite soccer team.
