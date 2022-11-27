Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Daughter, granddaughter plead guilty in connection to elderly woman’s death
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The daughter and granddaughter of an elderly woman who is believed to have died in 2017 pled guilty to multiple charges in connection with the case on Tuesday. In June 2021 Tabitha Shook, Madilyn Ballard and Beth Beamer were arrested in connection with the disappearance...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Greenville County on Wednesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Henderson Street near West Parker Road at around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot at least once.
Man accused of stealing $2,000 worth of cigarettes from Upstate QT
Police are looking for a man who they said stole $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a QuikTrip in Greenville.
Spartanburg family increases reward for information in homicide investigation again
A Spartanburg family is increasing a reward for information in a shooting that happened last August.
2 arrested, 1 wanted following pursuit in South Carolina
Two men were arrested and a third man is wanted after a pursuit Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened on Wednesday.
Greenville police search for woman last seen in June
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs the public’s help finding a woman who was last heard from in June. 29-year-old Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family. She was last known to live in an apartment on Halton Road, according to police. Police mentioned that Lee does not have […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Isaac Simpson III, a 75-year-old who went missing on Tuesday. Deputies said Simpson was last seen near Piney Mountain Road at around 5:30 a.m. They added that he was leaving in a black 2006 Ford F-250 with a camper shell.
Police seize over 14 pounds of marijuana, cocaine in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man Wednesday morning for trafficking more than 14 pounds of marijuana and cocaine in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department said a lieutenant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving 20 miles per hour over the posted limit. The lieutenant detected the odor of marijuana […]
WYFF4.com
Crash victim dies after checking himself out of hospital, coroner says
PELZER, S.C. — A crash has left one dead and five others injured in Anderson County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Nov. 7, a little before 6:25 p.m., a 30-year-old driver in a Jeep with four passengers was headed south on US 29, near Highway 8, three miles west of Pelzer.
FOX Carolina
Man charged after ‘negligently discharged’ gun kills 14-year-old, deputies say
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old negligently discharged a gun and hit a 14-year-old the day after Thanksgiving. Deputies said on Nov. 25, they responded to Memory Lane in reference to a teen being shot. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the gun...
Oconee Co. deputies ask for public help in burglary, larceny investigation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in a burglary and larceny investigation.
FOX Carolina
Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries. The crash...
Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
1 dead, 5 injured after head-on crash on Highway 29 in South Carolina
One person is dead, and five others are injured following a head-on crash on US-29.
counton2.com
School placed on lockdown following hoax active shooter call
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina school was placed on lockdown Thursday following a hoax active shooter call. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said at 12:03 p.m. Henderson County 911 received a “robo” call falsely reporting an active shooter at North Henderson High School.
Friend waiting for answers after woman’s body found in Cherokee Co.
To her friend, Emily King was a "beautiful soul."
FOX Carolina
Crews pick up over 50,000 pounds of trash in Laurens Co. over past month
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that the inmate litter crew recently collected nearly 61,120 pounds of trash from roadsides around Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned during the process. Gary Street. Conway Avenue, Beattie Street, Walker Avenue, Smythe Street,...
Teenager in custody after burglary at Upstate business
A teenager is in custody after being charged with burglarizing an Upstate business. The Laurens Police Department responded to a reported burglary at a business there on East Main Street.
NE Ga police blotter: bond hearings for gang suspects, indictments for murder suspect
Bond hearings have been held for eight of the eleven suspected gang members arrested in a gang sweep in Hart County: bond for two of them was set at $50 thousand each, with bond denied the other six. The remaining three suspects will have bond hearings in the coming weeks. They were arrested last month in Hart and Franklin counties.
Comments / 0