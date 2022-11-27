ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Greenville County on Wednesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Henderson Street near West Parker Road at around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot at least once.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville police search for woman last seen in June

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs the public’s help finding a woman who was last heard from in June. 29-year-old Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family. She was last known to live in an apartment on Halton Road, according to police. Police mentioned that Lee does not have […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Isaac Simpson III, a 75-year-old who went missing on Tuesday. Deputies said Simpson was last seen near Piney Mountain Road at around 5:30 a.m. They added that he was leaving in a black 2006 Ford F-250 with a camper shell.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries. The crash...
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

School placed on lockdown following hoax active shooter call

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina school was placed on lockdown Thursday following a hoax active shooter call. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said at 12:03 p.m. Henderson County 911 received a “robo” call falsely reporting an active shooter at North Henderson High School.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews pick up over 50,000 pounds of trash in Laurens Co. over past month

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that the inmate litter crew recently collected nearly 61,120 pounds of trash from roadsides around Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned during the process. Gary Street. Conway Avenue, Beattie Street, Walker Avenue, Smythe Street,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

