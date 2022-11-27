ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Local doctors, professors addressing teen mental health.

Eugene, Ore. -- One in five teenagers deal with a mental health issue, according to a recent study. Doctors and academics are working to help them find help. Although mental health was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of anxiety and depression spiked during the lockdowns. Many students lost a lot of opportunities for social interaction with their peers. Oregon ranks as one of the worst states in terms of dealing with mental health. Studies show factors such as social media exposure and socioeconomic status also affect one's mental health.
EUGENE, OR
'Highly potent' fentanyl has reached Newberg, police warn

Statewide overdose deaths increased 600% between 2019 and 2021 as drug becomes more available The illicit fentanyl scourge has reached Newberg's streets. The Newberg-Dundee Police Department reported on social media in early November that officers have started to encounter the synthetic opioid in local public spaces. While fentanyl has been in circulation since the 1960s, police said it only just arrived in Newberg a few months ago, due to its recent surge in the illicit drug market. Highly potent, it is commonly found in counterfeit pill form, the department's Facebook post said. "(Fentanyl) is very dangerous, particularly for...
NEWBERG, OR
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
Chemical spill at University of Oregon forces evacuation

EUGENE, Ore. -- A chemical spill at the University of Oregon forced the evacuation of several buildings Tuesday evening, officials at Eugene Springfield Fire confirmed. The spill was reported in Pacific Hall at 1025 University St. on the UO campus at about 3:40 p.m. on November 29. A lab technician reportedly dropped a bottle containing beta-mercaptoethanol, causing it to shatter and give off toxic fumes. The chemical is used in biological research and can be deadly with prolonged exposure, although brief exposure usually causes irritation to exposed areas including breathing passageways. Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed that a hazardous materials team was dispatched to the area, and surrounding buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The scene was quickly cleaned up, and fire teams left at about 5:30 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?

Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
PORTLAND, OR
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
CORVALLIS, OR
Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill

Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
EUGENE, OR
“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Largest Pollution Settlement in Oregon History Was Made by Precision Castparts

Largest Pollution Settlement: Late in October, as a result of a pollution class action settlement, hundreds of people living in Inner Southeast Portland got money. Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) was sued for allegedly polluting a wide area around their facility, including the neighbourhoods of Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The...
OREGON STATE
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
OREGON STATE

