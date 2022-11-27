ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

MultCo Sheriff Reese on Oregon gun reform Measure 114

By Ken Boddie
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Term-limited Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is stepping down at the end of December. But before he goes, the former Portland police chief is tasked with making sure the county is ready for Measure 114 , which goes into effect Dec. 8.

Measure 114 would require a permit from local law enforcement to purchase a gun, increase background checks and firearms training, and would limit gun magazines to ten rounds.

After the Measure 114 passed during the 2022 midterm election cycle, several sheriffs in Oregon announced they are not going to enforce aspects of the gun reform.

Sheriff Reese joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the measure, explaining, “There is uncertainty and I’m going to ask for people’s patience as we move forward with this new process it may need some additional delays in the permitting and I’m going to just ask people to be patient as we staff up.”

Comments / 131

Cornbeef Freddy
4d ago

A right encumbered is a right denied. Liberal authoritarianism is a cancer spreading in Oregon energized by the criminal enterprise masquerading as the Democratic party.

Reply(9)
127
William Delashmutt
4d ago

again criminals do not follow the law it is not going to stop criminals from possessing firearms this is just a infringement on the law abiding citizens and the way for the state to make us pay for the our rights to own and care of firearm we already have very good background checks in Oregon this is just taking more money out of our pockets it's doing nothing the curb criminal activity with firearms

Reply(2)
71
Transhumanoid Slave
4d ago

I haven't owned a gun in over 20 years and decided to buy one recently so I could sue Multnomah County if my background check is unreasonably long. I will sue from criminal and civil damages. They will owe me a new house when I am done.

Reply(3)
69
