NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
NBC Sports
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
NBC Sports
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 29
The days of setting your alarm clock to 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT is now a thing of the past. Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup action is the first day of the third and final group stage of games ahead of the Round of 16. Through two rounds...
NBC Sports
Germany out of World Cup after Group E finishes in absolute chaos
Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2 to close out group-stage play at the 2022 World Cup on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough for Hansi Flick’s side to advance to the knockout rounds. Ahead of matchday 3 in Group E, the simplest math was as follows: a German win, plus a Japanese loss (to Spain), would see the 2014 world champions jump from 4th to 2nd and avoid a second straight World Cup group-stage exit.
NBC Sports
Davide Rebellin dies after hit by truck while training
MILAN — Italian cyclist Davide Rebellin, one of the sport’s longest-serving professionals, died after being struck by a truck while training. He was 51. Rebellin was riding near the town of Montebello Vicentino in northern Italy when he was hit by a truck near a motorway junction. The vehicle did not stop, although Italian media reported that the driver may have been unaware of the collision.
