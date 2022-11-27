Harry Brook reached a maiden Test 150 as England were bowled out for 657 in the morning session of the second day of the first match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.The tourists came out with all the attacking intent they showed on the first day when they sent records tumbling, piling up an inconceivable 506 for four in just 75 overs of batting dominance.The wickets came more freely for the Pakistan bowlers on day two, but England still set a new record for their highest score in the sub-continent, narrowly eclipsing their previous total of 652 in Chennai back in 1985,...

29 MINUTES AGO