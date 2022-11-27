ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas beats No. 25 K-State women for Paradise Jam title

By Stephanie Nutt
 4 days ago

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Chrissy Carr scored 18 points and undefeated Arkansas rolled past previously unbeaten No. 25 Kansas State 69-53 on Saturday night for the Paradise Jam Reef Division title.

No. 15 K-State pounds Kansas 47-27 to earn Big 12 title shot

Arkansas (8-0) built a 38-26 halftime lead and then pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Kansas State 25-14. Carr had eight points with a pair of 3s in the third as the Razorbacks took a 21-point lead into the final quarter.

Carr was 7 of 12 from the floor and 3 of 8 from long range. Erynn Barnum added 17 points, two blocks and three of the Razorbacks’ nine steals. Makayla Daniels added 13 points. Saylor Poffenbarger had nine points and six assists.

Jaelyn Glenn scored 14 points to lead Kansas State (7-1), which shot just 15 of 55 (27%) from the floor. Serena Sundell added 13 points and Brylee Glenn had 11. The loss ended the Wildcats best start since 2016-17 when they opened with nine straight wins.

