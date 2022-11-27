ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans vs. Dolphins Live In-Game Updates: Texans Fall 30-15 In Miami

By Coty M. Davis
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDN4B_0jP7CvH400

The Houston Texans will enter their Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins with Kyle Allen starting under center.

Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Friday morning Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins .

Allen will be starting in place of second-year quarterback Davis Mills, who has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

“I wish we didn’t have to make it," Smith said. "I want all of our players, if they’re starters, to feel like they’ve been given ample time to prove exactly who they are, given that great opportunity. I feel good about the opportunity we’ve given everyone. If we’ve made a change at any position, I think there’s a body of work that says we should."

The Texans will be going up against MVP candidate Tua Tagovailoa , who is having the best season of his career. He has thrown for 2,265 yards while completing 71.0 percent of his passes, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

WHAT: Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (64,767)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans +12.5 (+110), Miami Dolphins -12.5 (-133)

TOTAL: 47 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +600, Dolphins -901

1st Quarter:

The Texans went three-and-out during their first drive. Punt.

Change of possession

Tagovailoa began the Dolphins' first drive with two completions over the middle of Houston's defense. Miami was able to record 39 yards in nine plays to get into field goal range. Jason Sanders connected on a 45-yard attempt to put the Dolphins ahead by three.

Dolphins 3, Texans 0

Change of possession

Allen connected with wide receiver Nico Collins for his first completion with an 11-yard gain. Collins' reception was the only gain the Texans had before a sack ended their second drive. Punt

Change of possession

Tagovailoa began the drive with a 24-yard gain to wideout Trent Sherfield. Seven plays later, Tagovailoa completed a four-yard pass to tight end Durham Smythe for Miami's first touchdown of the day. Texans' rookie linebacker went down with a shoulder injury Christian Harris. No update on his return.

Dolphins 10, Texans 0

Change of possession

The Texans were able to record a first down after the Dolphins were flagged for having too many players on the field. Houston's offensive struggles continued with their inability to sustain drives. Punt.

Change of possession

End of 1st

2nd Quarter:

Tagovailoa began the drive with a 29-yard gain to Tyreek Hill, but the Texans' defense was able to hold the Dolphins out of field goal range en route to their first punt.

Change of possession

Allen threw his first interception of the game to Dolphins' linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce was his target.

Change of possession

It took one play for the Dolphins to score their second touchdown of the game. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for a three-yard touchdown for Miami.

Dolphins 17, Texans 0

Change of possession

Another three-and-out offensive drive for the Texans. Punt

Change of possession

The Texans' defense gave up 72 yards in 10 plays as the Dolphins extended their lead to 20 following a 23-yard field goal. The highlight of the first half came when Tagovailoa connected with Jalen Waddle for a 13-yard gain over the top of Steven Nelson.

Dolphins 20, Texans 0

Change of possession

The Texans' offensive struggles continued with their latest possession. Allen's completion to tight end Jordan Akins led to a fumble following a hit by safety Eric Rowe. Cornerback Xavien Howard recovered the fumble for a 16-yard touchdown.

Dolphins 27, Texans 0

Change of possession

Still no offensive production for the Texans. Punt

Change of possession

The Dolphins closed the half recording 71 yards on 11 plays. Miami extended their lead to 30 after Sanders drilled a 35-yard field goal.

Dolphins 30, Texans 0

End of Half

3rd Quarter:

Rookie defensive back Jalen Pitre picked off Tagovailoa's pass attempt, but the interception was called back due to a holding call by Nelson. Houston was able to put together their best defensive drive after recording back-to-back sacks on Tagovailoa. Punt.

Change of possession

Another three-and-out for the Texans. Punt

Change of possession

The Texans continue to create pressure on the Dolphins' offensive line. Their defensive production resulted in Miami going three-and-out. Punt.

Change of possession

The Texans put together their best offensive drive of the game. Houston recorded 64 yards in six plays when running back Dare Ogunbowale finished the drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown.

Dolphins 30, Texans 6

Change of possession

With the game in hand, the Dolphins replaced Tagovailoa with backup quarterback Skylar Thompson. The Dolphins botched a snap that led to a fumble recovery by Texans' defensive back M.J. Stewart.

End of 3rd

4th Quarter:

Allen connected with Akins for a 25-yard gain, as the Texans recorded their second touchdown of the day.

Dolphins 30, Texans 12

Change of possession

Three-and-out for the Dolphins.

Change of possession

Allen began the drive by connecting with Brandin Cooks for a 39-yard gain. After finding Collins for a dozen yards, the Texans entered the red zone, where they drilled a 28-yard field goal.

Dolphins 30, Texans 15

Change of possession

Another three-and-out for the Dolphins. Punt

Change of possession

After putting together a handful of successful drives, the Texans could not sustain their offensive momentum. Punt

Change of possession

Another three-and-out for the Dolphins. Punt

Change of possession

The Texans notched 16 yards on seven plays until Allen threw his second interception of the game. His intended target was wide receiver Chris Moore, but Dolphins' safety Verone McKinley III came away with Allen's pass attempt.

Change of possession

The Dolphins recorded a first-down en route to securing their eighth victory of the season.

End of Game

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury

Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
FanSided

Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)

Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TexansDaily

How Texans QB Kyle Allen Hopes to Improve in Second Start

HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen did not have a good performance against the Miami Dolphins. Allen completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 215 yards, two interceptions, and a touchdown as the Texans dropped their sixth consecutive game during a 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy