Texans vs. Dolphins Live In-Game Updates: Texans Fall 30-15 In Miami

The Houston Texans will enter their Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins with Kyle Allen starting under center.

Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Friday morning Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins .

Allen will be starting in place of second-year quarterback Davis Mills, who has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

“I wish we didn’t have to make it," Smith said. "I want all of our players, if they’re starters, to feel like they’ve been given ample time to prove exactly who they are, given that great opportunity. I feel good about the opportunity we’ve given everyone. If we’ve made a change at any position, I think there’s a body of work that says we should."

The Texans will be going up against MVP candidate Tua Tagovailoa , who is having the best season of his career. He has thrown for 2,265 yards while completing 71.0 percent of his passes, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

WHAT: Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (64,767)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans +12.5 (+110), Miami Dolphins -12.5 (-133)

TOTAL: 47 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +600, Dolphins -901

1st Quarter:

The Texans went three-and-out during their first drive. Punt.

Change of possession

Tagovailoa began the Dolphins' first drive with two completions over the middle of Houston's defense. Miami was able to record 39 yards in nine plays to get into field goal range. Jason Sanders connected on a 45-yard attempt to put the Dolphins ahead by three.

Dolphins 3, Texans 0

Change of possession

Allen connected with wide receiver Nico Collins for his first completion with an 11-yard gain. Collins' reception was the only gain the Texans had before a sack ended their second drive. Punt

Change of possession

Tagovailoa began the drive with a 24-yard gain to wideout Trent Sherfield. Seven plays later, Tagovailoa completed a four-yard pass to tight end Durham Smythe for Miami's first touchdown of the day. Texans' rookie linebacker went down with a shoulder injury Christian Harris. No update on his return.

Dolphins 10, Texans 0

Change of possession

The Texans were able to record a first down after the Dolphins were flagged for having too many players on the field. Houston's offensive struggles continued with their inability to sustain drives. Punt.

Change of possession

End of 1st

2nd Quarter:

Tagovailoa began the drive with a 29-yard gain to Tyreek Hill, but the Texans' defense was able to hold the Dolphins out of field goal range en route to their first punt.

Change of possession

Allen threw his first interception of the game to Dolphins' linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce was his target.

Change of possession

It took one play for the Dolphins to score their second touchdown of the game. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for a three-yard touchdown for Miami.

Dolphins 17, Texans 0

Change of possession

Another three-and-out offensive drive for the Texans. Punt

Change of possession

The Texans' defense gave up 72 yards in 10 plays as the Dolphins extended their lead to 20 following a 23-yard field goal. The highlight of the first half came when Tagovailoa connected with Jalen Waddle for a 13-yard gain over the top of Steven Nelson.

Dolphins 20, Texans 0

Change of possession

The Texans' offensive struggles continued with their latest possession. Allen's completion to tight end Jordan Akins led to a fumble following a hit by safety Eric Rowe. Cornerback Xavien Howard recovered the fumble for a 16-yard touchdown.

Dolphins 27, Texans 0

Change of possession

Still no offensive production for the Texans. Punt

Change of possession

The Dolphins closed the half recording 71 yards on 11 plays. Miami extended their lead to 30 after Sanders drilled a 35-yard field goal.

Dolphins 30, Texans 0

End of Half

3rd Quarter:

Rookie defensive back Jalen Pitre picked off Tagovailoa's pass attempt, but the interception was called back due to a holding call by Nelson. Houston was able to put together their best defensive drive after recording back-to-back sacks on Tagovailoa. Punt.

Change of possession

Another three-and-out for the Texans. Punt

Change of possession

The Texans continue to create pressure on the Dolphins' offensive line. Their defensive production resulted in Miami going three-and-out. Punt.

Change of possession

The Texans put together their best offensive drive of the game. Houston recorded 64 yards in six plays when running back Dare Ogunbowale finished the drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown.

Dolphins 30, Texans 6

Change of possession

With the game in hand, the Dolphins replaced Tagovailoa with backup quarterback Skylar Thompson. The Dolphins botched a snap that led to a fumble recovery by Texans' defensive back M.J. Stewart.

End of 3rd

4th Quarter:

Allen connected with Akins for a 25-yard gain, as the Texans recorded their second touchdown of the day.

Dolphins 30, Texans 12

Change of possession

Three-and-out for the Dolphins.

Change of possession

Allen began the drive by connecting with Brandin Cooks for a 39-yard gain. After finding Collins for a dozen yards, the Texans entered the red zone, where they drilled a 28-yard field goal.

Dolphins 30, Texans 15

Change of possession

Another three-and-out for the Dolphins. Punt

Change of possession

After putting together a handful of successful drives, the Texans could not sustain their offensive momentum. Punt

Change of possession

Another three-and-out for the Dolphins. Punt

Change of possession

The Texans notched 16 yards on seven plays until Allen threw his second interception of the game. His intended target was wide receiver Chris Moore, but Dolphins' safety Verone McKinley III came away with Allen's pass attempt.

Change of possession

The Dolphins recorded a first-down en route to securing their eighth victory of the season.

End of Game

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.