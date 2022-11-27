Pregame Report: Chargers at Cardinals Week 12
The Chargers (5-5) and Cardinals (4-7) will face off in Week 12 with both teams desperately needing to secure a victory.
Here's a look at the Week 12 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Cardinals.
Date, time and location
- Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5:20 p.m. PT
- State Farm Stadium
How to watch and listen
- TV: CBS
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Where to stream
Final injury report
Chargers:
- OUT: WR Mike Williams, S Nasir Adderley
- QESTIONABLE: CB Michael Davis
Cardinals:
Scroll to Continue
- OUT: TE Zach Ertz, OL D.J. Humphries, WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Charles Washington
- QESTIONABLE: WR Greg Dortch, QB Trace McSorley
Betting odds
- Chargers -2.5
- Moneyline: Chargers (-150), Cardinals (+125)
- Over/under: 48.5 points
*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.
Things to watch
- How the Chargers offensive line fares against the blitz: The Cardinals defense sits near the top of the league in blitz rate, while the Chargers offense line has allowed just 18 sacks this season, tied for the third-best in the NFL. However, last week the Chargers had their worst game of the season in preventing the pass rush from bringing Justin Herbert to the ground, allowing a season-high five sacks. This battle in the trenches will likely play a pivotal part in the outcome of the game.
- Can Joshua Palmer continue his hot streak of late?: The Chargers have turned to their second-year pass-catcher in slew of the injuries to the wide receiver position. With Keenan Allen back into the mix, Palmer slides down a spot as the second option. But as Mike Williams is ruled out with an ankle injury, Palmer figures to remain a steady part of the gameplan. In two of the last three games, Palmer has gone over 100 yards receiving with two touchdowns.
- Containing Kyler Murray: This week in practice, the Chargers have prioritized game-planning for Murray's mobility. Third-string quarterback Easton Stick has served the 'Murray role' on the scout team, giving the Chargers defense a simulated look at what they've presumably face on Sunday. Murray is one of the more unique players in the league in part of his 4.3-speed and his knack for being slippery through tacklers despite not being the biggest guy. For the Chargers defense to hold things to a minimum, they must keep Murray contained in the pocket.
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.
Comments / 0