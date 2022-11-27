ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Mavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Wisconsin.

For the game, they will remain without Khris Middleton (wrist), who has yet to play this season.

The NBA Champion guard averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest last season.

He made his third trip to the All-Star Game and is arguably the second-best player on the Bucks.

Therefore, the fact that the Bucks have started the season 13-5 in their first 18 games without him is impressive.

They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference and only 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics (the best team in the NBA).

Whenever they get Middleton back in the lineup, they will likely be even better, which will be intriguing.

In 2021, they won the NBA Championship and are a legitimate contender again this season (they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs in 2022).

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to a phenomenal start to the new season with averages of 31.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest.

The Bucks had started 9-0 but have gone 4-5 in their last nine games (injuries during November have been a big reason for them slowing down).

At home, they are 10-2 in the 12 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

As for the Mavs, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 9-9 in their first 18 games.

Currently, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference and 1-6 in the seven games they have played on the road.

