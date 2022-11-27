Read full article on original website
Anastrozole 1 Mg Tablet Aromatase Inhibitors - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Anastrozole is used to treat breast cancer in women after menopause. Some breast cancers are made to grow faster by a natural hormone called estrogen. Anastrozole decreases the amount of estrogen the body makes and helps to slow or reverse the growth of these breast cancers. How to use Anastrozole...
Iron Bisglycinate Chelate 29 Mg Capsule - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Warnings: — Accidentaloverdose of iron-containing products is a leading cause of fatal poisoning in children younger than 6 years. Keep this product out of reach of children. If overdose does occur, seek immediate medical attention or call a poison control center. This medication is an iron supplement used to...
Has Your COVID Test Really Expired?
Nov. 28, 2022 -- You don’t necessarily have to throw away that at-home COVID-19 test just because the expiration date on the package has passed. Sometimes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extends expiration dates after the packages have been shipped because new information on the product’s stability has been obtained.
Elderly Now Account for Almost 90% of COVID-19 Deaths, Data Show
Nov. 29, 2022 -- Almost 9 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths are among people 65 and older -- the highest rate yet for elderly fatalities since the pandemic began, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The Centers for Disease Control says more than 300 people die each day...
New Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Modest’ Success, And Risks
Nov. 30, 2022 -- Widely anticipated data from a phase 3 trial of a new Alzheimer’s disease treatment suggests the drug "modestly" relieved cognitive problems in patients early into the disease — but at a cost. In the trial, adverse events among patients taking the drug, lecanemab, were...
As Kids' Obesity Rises, Brain Health Declines: Study
TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Kids who are overweight or obese often struggle with school work, and now new research provides clues on how excess weight may harm the developing brain. “The main takeaway is to raise awareness about brain health consequences of obesity besides physical health consequences,...
U.S. Flu Activity Already at Mid-Season Levels
Nov. 29, 2022 – Reports of respiratory illness continued to rise as the 2022-23 flu season maintained its early surge through mid-November, according to the CDC. Nationally, 6% of all outpatient visits were because of flu or flu-like illness for the week of Nov. 13-19, up from 5.8% the previous week, the CDC’s Influenza Division said in its weekly FluView report.
What Is Emotional Flooding?
Unlike flooding, a behavioral therapy technique, emotional flooding is an overwhelming emotional response. It makes you feel like you’re up to your neck with emotions and feelings. Emotional flooding varies depending on the context. Generally, it’s whenever you’re emotionally overwhelmed by an experience. Of course, emotional flooding...
Steroid Shots May Worsen Knee Arthritis: Study
Nov. 30, 2022 – A pair of new studies suggest that steroid injections may worsen arthritis of the knee, a condition that affects more than 32 million adults in the United States. The studies also found that knee injections of a lubricant called hyaluronic acid may help protect the...
How to Ripen Avocados
Bringing home an overly firm avocado from the grocery store is a problem most of us are all too familiar with. Every avocado at the grocery store seems to be a few days shy of being ready for the perfect recipe. Avocados don't start to ripen until they're off the tree, so we often must wait for them to ripen before using them. Adding avocados to your diet is a great way to get your daily intake of healthy fats, vitamins, potassium, folate, and fiber.
Why Colon Cancer Screening Matters
Gut health is a hot topic right now. Unfortunately, many of the supplements, diets, and fads touted on the internet aren’t fully backed by science. But one thing that you can do that’s proven to help ensure a healthy gut is to get screened for colon cancer. During...
Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates
Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
What Is the White Cane Program?
White canes are one of several mobility aids used by people of all ages who are blind, visually impaired, or have low or partial vision. In addition to assisting with safety, balance, and movement, the white cane is also a symbol of blind citizens in society. It allows those with visual impairments to move freely, travel confidently, and live a life of independence and self-sufficiency.
Move Faster, Live Longer? A Little More Effort Goes a Long Way
Nov. 30, 2022 – If there’s one public health message Americans have heard loud and clear, it’s this one:. Spend more time doing physical activity – at least 150 minutes a week, according to the latest guidelines. But hearing the message doesn’t mean we act on...
Healthy Plant-Based Diets Lower Men's Odds for Colon Cancer
TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Are you an older man worried about your risk for colon cancer? Eating whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes may improve your odds of dodging the disease, new research shows. “Although previous research has suggested that plant-based diets may play a role in...
Can AI Drive More Diversity in Drug Development?
Nov. 29, 2022 – Artificial intelligence could help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in clinical trials and drug development by overcoming some traditional human bias in these areas, but we’re not there yet, experts say. The technology could also assist doctors with data insights to make diagnosis and treatment more precise.
Air Pollution Contributes to Almost 1 Million Stillbirths a Year, Study Says
Nov. 29, 2022 -- Air pollution is linked to almost 1 million stillbirths each year, according to new research published in Nature Communications, accounting for almost half the total number of stillbirths that occur around the world. The study used data on stillbirths and air pollution from 1998 to 2016...
AI ‘Simulants’ Could Save Time and Money on New Medications
Nov. 30, 2022 – Artificial intelligence is poised to make clinical trials and drug development faster, cheaper, and more efficient. Part of this strategy is creating "synthetic control arms" that use data to create “simulants,” or computer-generated “patients” in a trial. This way, researchers can...
Heart Disease Deaths Spiked During COVID
Nov. 29, 2022 – Deaths from heart disease and stroke among adults living in the United States have been on the decline since 2010. But the COVID-19 pandemic reversed that downward trend in 2020, new research shows. It was as if COVID had wiped out 5 years of progress,...
Pregnant Women Should Be Screened Where Cannabis is Legal, Group Says
Nov. 30, 2022 -- Pregnant women in states with legal cannabis should be screened for its use, according to scientists who say the women are 4.6 times more likely to report using the substance than women in states where use is still strictly controlled. More women are using cannabis to...
