Philadelphia, PA

Historic Philly POPs kick of final season

The historic Philly POPs orchestra is kicking of its final season. Karen Corbin, Chief operating officer of the Philly POPs joined us on the show this morning to tell us all about the historic legacy of the Philly POPs and give us some information about upcoming shows. Earlier this month...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quizzo returns to Stratus Rooftop Lounge

Stratus Rooftop Lounge, located on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City, is bringing back its monthly quizzo series slated for tonight and hosted by burlesque star Lelu Lenore. Expect an edgy trivia night during happy hour, complete with complimentary champagne and quizzo questions leading to a variety of prizes. Visit https://stratuslounge.com/ for more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade and tree lighting celebration

A highlight of the Philly Holiday Experience takes place tonight! Residents and visitors are invited to celebrate the City of Philadelphia’s official holiday tree lighting ceremony and the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade this Saturday, December 3. The parade will kick-off at 5:00 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Giving Tuesday with Dancing Classrooms Philly and Musicopia

Director of Philanthropy and Community at Dancing Classrooms Philly and Musicopia, Kate Lombardi talks about ways to get involved this Giving Tuesday. For more information about Dancing Classrooms Philly, click here and for more information about Musicopia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Add Crumbl Cookies to your holiday spread

Popular franchise Crumbl Cookies is taking social media by storm and will soon have three locations in the Philadelphia area where you can get your cookie fix. Place your holiday orders now ahead of the crowd. Visit https://crumblcookies.com/ for locations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Councilmember Helen Gym resigns ahead of expected mayoral run

Councilmember Helen Gym announced Tuesday morning that she’s stepping down from Philadelphia City Council. Gym, announced her resignation via video message on social media. This comes just days after the Philadelphia City Council swore in four new members. Gym, a Philadelphia democrat was expected to join the candidates running...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police identify woman found decapitated in Lawndale home

The Philadelphia Police department has identified the woman found decapitated in her Lawndale home on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call at 12:45pm on Tuesday for a suspected stabbing of a woman on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. When Police arrived they found a 41-year-old woman dead on on the kitchen floor with a severed head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Child taken inside stolen vehicle in West Philadelphia, found safe

A 4-year-old boy taken inside a stolen vehicle in West Philadelphia Monday night, has been found safe. Police say, the child was sleeping inside his father’s 2019 Black Honda CRV along the 200 block on S. 52nd street. The vehicle was turned on with the keys inside while the father went into a nearby business to make a delivery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

