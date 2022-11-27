ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of...
ALABAMA STATE
KLFY.com

This snowball stand specializes in burgers and buckets!

LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY)– The juice is loose in Loreauville this week at Snowball Express! Gerald Gruenig dug into their Sour Apple Caramel Bucket Snowball and DJ Sal mix plate for this week’s Acadiana Eats. SNOWBALL EXPRESS. 7904 Loreauville Rd. (337)-944-6011. HOURS. Wednesday & Thursday: 4 p.m. – 8...
LOREAUVILLE, LA
WAFB

Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury? Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

LSU plummets in latest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) have dropped in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Tigers fell from No. 5 to No. 14 after a disappointing loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the regular season finale.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Highway 98.9

Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana

Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Joe Burrow Foundation announces city-inspired competition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced a new city-inspired competition to help support families who battle food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The competition is called “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good.” Officials with the Joe Burrow Foundation said fans and supporters...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

