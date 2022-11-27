The Nov. 20 editorial on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s strategy for homelessness falls short with its final sentence, “It’s time leaders listen as well,” (“Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality,”). Hundreds of millions of dollars have been budgeted and spent by city, counties, Metro and Salem. Leaders have opined, proclaimed, declared, promised and planned all the while, yet tent camps and trash proliferate and grow. Token Tuff Shed villages accommodate only a handful of those who are in need, or who will willingly move into them. We’ve all been listening. I expect Mayor Ted Wheeler and advisor Sam Adams have been too, along with the county, Metro and Salem wise heads. All the listening has yet to produce progress. As I’m wont to say, “nothing’s happening very gradually.” I say it’s time for leaders to act, and act now!

OREGON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO