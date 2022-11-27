Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
Oregon men’s basketball opens Pac-12 play against Washington State, one of the nation’s best 3-point shooting teams
Oregon opens Pac-12 play against one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country in Washington State. The Cougars (3-2) rank fifth nationally at 44.4% from behind the arc and have three players shooting over 50% from long range in TJ Bamba, Jake Mullins and Justin Powell. The Ducks...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 74-60 win over Washington State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Washington State. THe Ducks won 74-60. The Ducks (4-4) were favored by 4.5, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 74, WASHINGTON STATE 60. -- Oregon scoring: Dante 22, Richardson...
N’Faly Dante ties career-high 22 as Oregon men’s basketball tops Washington State
With the healthiest lineup it’s had in weeks, Oregon pulled away from Washington State to open Pac-12 play with a win and got back to .500 on the season. N’Faly Dante tied a career-high with 22 points and seven rebounds and Will Richardson had 15 points and eight assists for the Ducks in a 74-60 win over the Cougars before 5,379 at Matthew Knight Arena Thursday night.
Recapping the stunning collapse against the Beavers: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s loss to Oregon State and look ahead to the questions facing the Ducks ahead of a bowl game and offseason. Here are some highlights from this week’s show:. A stunning collapse. The positions Oregon needs...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington Huskies score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (12/1/22)
Oregon State kicks off Pac-12 men’s basketball play Thursday night when the Beavers play host to Washington at 7 p.m. in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are trying to end a four-game losing streak. Three of the losses came at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament last week. Scroll down to...
Oregon State Beavers receive verbal commitment from tight end Wyatt Hook
The Oregon State Beavers received a verbal commitment from prep tight end Wyatt Hook, the player announced on his Twitter account Thursday. Hook is the Beavers’ first commitment for the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Hook finished his junior season at Homestead High School in Cupertino, Calif. Hook...
Dexter Akanno's 3-point play leads Oregon State to a 66-65 win over Washington in Pac-12 opener
Dexter Akanno scored a three-point play with 8.2 seconds left and Oregon State opened the Pac-12 men’s basketball season Thursday night with a stunning 66-65 win over Washington at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, picked to finish last in the conference preseason poll, built an 18-point first half only to...
Oregon State women’s basketball routs Southern 89-36 before a sell-out ‘Beyond The Classroom’ crowd
Oregon State had five players score in double figures and dominated from start to finish in routing Southern 89-36 Thursday at Gill Coliseum in front of “Beyond The Classroom” crowd of 9,300. Talia von Oelhoffen and A.J. Marotte scored 15 points each and Raegan Beers 14 as the...
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers
No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
Oregon State Beavers vs Southern Jaguars women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (12/1/22)
Fresh off a pair of losses at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Oregon State returns to Gill Coliseum to host its “Beyond The Classroom” game, facing Southern at 11 a.m. Thursday. Thursday’s game includes attendance from thousands of elementary through high school-aged students from the Willamette Valley-area schools....
Oregon State Beavers land four players on 1st team and 10 total on Pro Football Focus all-conference squad
The first 2022 all-Pac-12 football team is out, and Oregon State is prominent. Pro Football Focus named 10 Beavers to its top three all-conference teams, including right tackle Taliese Fuaga, safety Kitan Oladapo, flex Jaydon Grant and return specialist Anthony Gould to the first team. Only USC (13) and Washington...
Oregon State Beavers rise to No. 15 in College Football Playoff rankings, pass Oregon Ducks
Oregon State moved up six spots to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Beavers’ highest placing in school history. The Beavers (9-3) completed their 2022 regular season Saturday with a 38-34 win over Oregon. On Sunday, OSU finds out its bowl destination. The win over Oregon...
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ collapse at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks lost to Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) await their bowl destination and matchup:
Sun Bowl, Oregon State’s likely destination, sells fun and West Texas as second-oldest surviving bowl game
Veteran Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas has heard it all before about his bowl and the city of El Paso. It doesn’t have the glamour of Las Vegas. It’s not California cool like San Diego’s Holiday Bowl. Or the Rose Bowl’s prestige, the Alamo’s often premier game matchup.
Oregon Ducks edge rusher Bradyn Swinson to enter transfer portal, per source
The Oregon Ducks will have to replace at least two edge rushers this offseason. Third-year sophomore Bradyn Swinson intends to enter the transfer portal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Oregon State’s shot at the Las Vegas Bowl could come down to UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti acknowledges its Pac-12 pick for the Dec. 17 game is likely to come down to Oregon State or UCLA. Oregon State has pent up demand. UCLA has an enormous TV market. The Beavers are hot, having won six of their final seven games. The Bruins are, well, from LA.
Eugene’s Hayward Field to host 2023 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships
Another major track and field event is headed to Eugene’s Hayward Field. The same venue that hosted the World Athletics Championships this past summer will stage the 2023 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, USATF announced Thursday. The national championship meet, which is a precursor to the 2023 world championships in Budapest, Hungary, is scheduled for July 6-9.
Southwest Conference boys soccer: Player, coach of the year and all-league teams
The season has come to an end and fall postseason honors are being awarded. After going 9-2-1 in league play, South Eugene is bringing home another league championship. Check out which players are coming home with all-league honors this season from the Southwest Conference:
Readers respond: Time for homelessness action from Oregon leaders
The Nov. 20 editorial on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s strategy for homelessness falls short with its final sentence, “It’s time leaders listen as well,” (“Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality,”). Hundreds of millions of dollars have been budgeted and spent by city, counties, Metro and Salem. Leaders have opined, proclaimed, declared, promised and planned all the while, yet tent camps and trash proliferate and grow. Token Tuff Shed villages accommodate only a handful of those who are in need, or who will willingly move into them. We’ve all been listening. I expect Mayor Ted Wheeler and advisor Sam Adams have been too, along with the county, Metro and Salem wise heads. All the listening has yet to produce progress. As I’m wont to say, “nothing’s happening very gradually.” I say it’s time for leaders to act, and act now!
