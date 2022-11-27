Read full article on original website
Murphy ties federal funding to law enforcement compliance with gun laws
HARTFORD, Conn. — After recent weeks marred by multiple mass shootings, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) is suggesting restricting federal funding to police departments that do not enforce state and national gun laws. In a CNN interview this week, Murphy claimed local governments in the majority of counties in...
Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
Lamont announces partnership for Native American studies model curriculum
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut State Department of Education announced a partnership with Connecticut’s recognized tribal nations to create a new Native American studies model curriculum on Wednesday. This stems from a recently enacted law that requires schools to include Native American studies as...
Gas tax holiday extended, more money put into energy assistance and 'Heroes Pay'
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill passed in the House and State Senate Monday addressing the gas tax holiday, funding for energy assistance, and more as both chambers were called into special session. Under the bill, the state’s $.25 gas tax on regular gas will continue...
Connecticut officials react to Senate passing same-sex marriage legislation
CONNECTICUT, USA — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation in a 61-36 vote protecting Americans' right to same-sex marriage on Tuesday. The Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, and couples who have married since this day can now feel some relief. The bill protects same-sex marriages but also...
Conn. Judge Maria Araújo Kahn's nomination for Second Circuit seat approved by judiciary committee
CONNECTICUT, USA — A Connecticut judge is one step closer to filling a seat on the United State States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved Justice Maria Araújo Kahn, President Joe Biden's nominee for the position. The vote passed 12-10 and now heads for a Senate vote.
CT essential worker bonuses to be cut for all but lowest-income
CT Democratic leaders said they had no choice, given the limited funds Gov. Ned Lamont would support for the Premium Pay program.
Chicopee man arrested in connection to multiple New England robberies
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Chicopee, Mass. man has been arrested for multiple robberies throughout New England from 2021 to 2022, including seven in Connecticut. Taylor Dziczek, 30, was taken into custody on Thursday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank. He also is alleged in bank robberies in Massachusets, Vermont and New Hampshire.
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
Multiple issues to be decided on by Connecticut legislators at Monday's special session
HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers will begin a special legislative session Monday with multiple issues on their agenda. A special session is when the legislature meets outside its normal schedule, usually to address unfinished tasks from the previous session, or during emergencies like natural disasters. In this case, Gov....
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
Face the Facts: Hero Pay – What Qualifying Essential Workers Can Expect
The promise of a $1,000 bonus for frontline workers who headed to work when everyone else was in the safety of their homes during the pandemic, what has been dubbed Hero Pay, has turned into quite a headache for state lawmakers recently, and now they're trying to fix it. State...
Food insecurity concerns rise as free school lunches end this week
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Major changes coming to school districts across Connecticut. Thursday marks the end of universal free lunches at many Connecticut school districts. Federal COVID relief funds—in place since 2020—that have been covering free lunches at schools are set to expire on Dec. 1. “Many...
United Way 211 helps thousands of callers in Connecticut each year find housing, food
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The United Way assists hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents each year with its 211 helpline, helping them through obstacles like COVID-19, inflation, and other challenges, that may leave us needing help. “We responded to more than three million inquires for assistance last year and...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Lamont, wife invited to White House state dinner with France’s Macron
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife will attend Thursday’s White House state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, his office announced Wednesday. In a statement, Lamont said it was an “honor” to receive an invitation to the Biden-Harris administration’s first state visit.
Special session could extend gas tax cuts beyond Dec. 1
HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont has scheduled a special session for after Thanksgiving for lawmakers to take action on several issues with direct impact on commuters and workers. Lamont said Wednesday that he is calling the Connecticut General Assembly into special session to extend the cuts on gasoline...
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
This flu season could be the worst in years
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut health officials said this flu season could be the worst one in years. "The flu season we’re going to expect it to be very busy. The peak will hit earlier but we’re already starting to see the rise in cases," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious disease specialist at Hartford Healthcare.
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
