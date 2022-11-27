PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 118-105 loss to the Rockets

Slow starts continue to be a conundrum for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After trailing 14-4 to start the game against the Houston Rockets, the Thunder were never really able to threaten their lead. By the end of the first half as the Thunder trailed by 21 points, it was quite clear this was going to be their first blowout loss of the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 32 points.

The Rockets were led by Jalen Green, who finished with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting and went 6-of-9 from three. Alperen Sengun finished with 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists. Jabari Smith Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 16 points.

Let’s take a look at the best photos from the Thunder’s 118-105 loss to the Rockets.