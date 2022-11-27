ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Minimum wage increase coming this month in New York

Workers making minimum wage in most areas of New York will get a pay bump at the end of December. The minimum for workers in areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. The pay bump means an extra $40 a week for someone working full time in a minimum wage job.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
cbcny.org

Getting Our Money’s Worth from N.Y.

Read the original op-ed here. With the election behind us, Gov. Hochul and the Legislature can now focus squarely on policies and programs that will shape the state’s future. Chief among these will be next year’s budget. Far-sighted decisions would strengthen the state’s ability to weather future fiscal and economic stress. Short-sighted ones would weaken the state’s chances for a healthy, stable future, putting our most vulnerable at the greatest risk.
Syracuse.com

Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years

Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Zip Code Is One of the Most Expensive

Westchester County remained on PropertyShark’s top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes list. See which zip code was ranked. This fall, real estate industry blog PropertyShark released its annual research on the top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes in 2022, which broke last year’s zip records. Unsurprisingly,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $46.5 Million from Long Island Investment Fund to Support Three Transformative Regional Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the $350 million Long Island Investment Fund awarded its next three grants totaling $46.5 million: : $30 million for Farmingdale State College to build a Center for Computer Science and Information Technology, $10 million for Long Island University to build a College of Science Applied Research and Innovation facility, and $6.5 million for Stony Brook University to construct a new Quantum Internet Test Bed. The Governor also announced that Farmingdale State College's new Center for Computer Science and Information Technology will be fully funded by the State and will use $45 million from the State University of New York Construction Fund for the project in addition to the $30 million from the LIIF. With these projects, the Long Island Investment Fund has invested $56.5 million, leveraging another $122 million in public and private dollars, to help drive economic growth on Long Island, and will create hundreds of new jobs on Long Island and support the education and training of thousands. Today's announcement further demonstrates Governor Hochul's commitment to the region's future by building the foundational infrastructure needed to support Long Island's talented workforce and continue its status as a hub of technology and innovation. Governor Hochul's commitment to the region's future by building the foundational infrastructure needed to support Long Island's talented workforce and continue its status as a hub of technology and innovation.
FARMINGDALE, NY
R.A. Heim

Get up to $1,200 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

How New York Democrats lost the House

Like a roaring wall of water crashing on the shore and receding to the sea, the midterm elections are long past now. That sucking feeling around our New York State ankles is worth examining. What went right nationally has already been celebrated by both political parties. But the pattern of more-limited-than-expected Republican gains wasn’t the script in New York State. The GOP midterm tide may have been gentle in New York State, but it was enough to bring down the House.
NEW JERSEY STATE
KISS 104.1

Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?

There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY

