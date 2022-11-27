Read full article on original website
ziggy10
4d ago
Have you ever been up there you have too many trees competing for to little resources they get stressed infested with bark Beatles and they die adding fuel to the forest floor where all thats needed is a spark
Reply
10
Michelle Riedle
4d ago
if u cut trees down u should plant two more to keep trees growing for our future children
Reply(3)
7
Related
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
The Bee’s findings “should serve as a wake up call” for the Legislature and the Governor’s Office to change the law, one law professor said.
Chain control in effect on California's I-5 near Redding amid heavy snow
A portion of California's Interstate 5 near Redding was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed California.
Four rescued from roller coaster at Northern California Scandia
The girls were given "treats and tickets to return to the amusement center later" as compensation for their hour stuck on the ride.
California sheriff's office will no longer patrol during the day due to 'catastrophic' staffing
The sheriff's office laid blame at the feet of county supervisors.
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
KCRA.com
2 systems take aim at Northern California starting this weekend. When to expect rain and snow
More rounds of rain and snow are headed to Northern California in the coming days, with Monday and Tuesday designated as KCRA 3 Impact Days for travel in the Sierra. The first round of showers will arrive late Saturday, likely in the evening and into early Sunday before the sun comes up. Rain will be light and not everyone will get it across our region. The best areas for it will be in the Sierra and in the Foothills. If the Central Valley gets anything, it would measure up to under .10 of an inch.
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
This Adorable Town In California Is So Charming & Looks Just Like The Set Of Gilmore Girls
The Golden State is home to so many enchanting small towns, including Nevada City, CA, and it looks like a destination straight out of the hit TV series, Gilmore Girls. Located in the California mountains, it is incredibly reminiscent of the show's setting, Stars Hollow, and you can practically picture Lorelai and Rori Gilmore's whereabouts around the area.
Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban
Here's a look at the RV ban implemented by the state of California and why it's now having trouble dealing with the effects of the legislation. The post Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
WATCH: Meteor Hurls Through Sky, Possibly Destroys California Man's Home
'I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames.'
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
2 months in, Montana hunters have killed 55 wolves. Conservation groups are suing to stop the season
WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed a new motion hoping to stop the wolf season in Montana, where hunters have already killed 55. The groups say the state is failing to protect wolves in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
SFGate
This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told
EUREKA, Calif. — Beauty drew Brieanne Mirjah D'Souza to Eureka. In 2018, she and her husband — Michigan natives who had been living for a spell in the Bay Area — moved up to this chilly old timber town to build a life beneath the redwoods and by the sea.
Victim identified after human foot discovered in hot spring at Yellowstone National Park
The victim whose foot was discovered floating in a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in August has been positively identified as 70-year-old Il Hun Ro, of Los Angeles, California, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS). Part of a human foot was found by a...
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 28