More rounds of rain and snow are headed to Northern California in the coming days, with Monday and Tuesday designated as KCRA 3 Impact Days for travel in the Sierra. The first round of showers will arrive late Saturday, likely in the evening and into early Sunday before the sun comes up. Rain will be light and not everyone will get it across our region. The best areas for it will be in the Sierra and in the Foothills. If the Central Valley gets anything, it would measure up to under .10 of an inch.

27 DAYS AGO