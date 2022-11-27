ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ziggy10
4d ago

Have you ever been up there you have too many trees competing for to little resources they get stressed infested with bark Beatles and they die adding fuel to the forest floor where all thats needed is a spark

Michelle Riedle
4d ago

if u cut trees down u should plant two more to keep trees growing for our future children

Related
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
KCRA.com

2 systems take aim at Northern California starting this weekend. When to expect rain and snow

More rounds of rain and snow are headed to Northern California in the coming days, with Monday and Tuesday designated as KCRA 3 Impact Days for travel in the Sierra. The first round of showers will arrive late Saturday, likely in the evening and into early Sunday before the sun comes up. Rain will be light and not everyone will get it across our region. The best areas for it will be in the Sierra and in the Foothills. If the Central Valley gets anything, it would measure up to under .10 of an inch.
Daily Mail

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought

SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
CALIFORNIA STATE
