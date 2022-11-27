Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
BroccoliBot patent celebration brings Oregon inventors back to Crescent Valley High
Seven recent alumni from Crescent Valley High School’s robotics club were granted a U.S. patent for an invention that took them four summers to perfect: “BroccoliBot,” a robot with vision that can automatically detect and sever one of the most difficult crops to harvest in the field.
BetMGM bonus code for Thursday Night Football: $1,000 risk-free bet for Bills vs. Patriots
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 13′s NFL slate kicks off with the Bills vs. Patriots on Thursday, and BetMGM bonus code OLBONUS gives new users up to...
Meet the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown winner
PORTLAND, Ore. — The newly crowned Oregon Beer Showdown winner is one of the event's more-improbable champions. That is, Monkless Belgian Ales began as a No. 14 seed when the 2022 bracket began. Driven by a rabid fan base, Bend-based Monkless plowed through the field, culminating in a finals win over its neighbor Crux Fermentation. Monkless collected more than 65% of the finals vote.
Six Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
Readers respond: Let Oregon’s youth lead
For more than a year, young people have been protesting outside the Oregon Department of Transportation office with bold demands to radically re-envision transportation. One of them is to appoint a youth representative to the Oregon Transportation Commission. Their demands speak to the larger need in Oregon for youth to participate in political choices that impact them.
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
Caesars promo code for TNF: Get a $1,250 free bet on Bills vs. Patriots
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The tasty Bills vs. Patriots TNF game is complemented perfectly by a free bet of up to $1,250, which you can redeem by...
Insurance companies are dropping home coverage in Oregon due to wildfire risk
After recent years of massive wildfires across the Western United States, several insurance companies are choosing not to renew certain home insurance policies due to a property's risk of wildfire.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
thatoregonlife.com
New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast
Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning
Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases climb
Patients infected with the coronavirus took up 363 Oregon hospital beds Wednesday, a 16% increase over the previous week that signals COVID-19′s continued presence, and impact, on the state and its already strained health care system. New cases of the coronavirus have also grown, with new state data showing...
Why Mount St. Helens eruption, Hawaii volcano Mauna Loa’s are different; What are NW volcanoes doing now?
Washington state’s Mount St. Helens erupted catastrophically in 1980, killing 57 people. That eruption sent ash soaring over 80,000 feet and raining down as far as 250 miles away. Mauna Loa is not exploding like Mount St. Helens did. The magma in Mount St. Helens tends to be stickier...
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Political analysts react to Oregon midterms
After 35 years of republicans losing in Oregon’s elections, two politics professors at Oregon universities explained what they think is to blame for the party’s shortcomings and how Oregonians should process the changes coming from Measures 111 and 114. Adjunct Politics Professor at Southern Oregon University (SOU) Dr....
You’ll never guess which Christmas movie is Oregon’s favorite
Oregonians may live in the most horror-obsessed state in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy a good Christmas flick as well.
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
kptv.com
Why are Oregon flags at half-staff?
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown mandated on Tuesday that flags in Oregon be flown at half-staff in memory of Democratic Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia, who passed away at the age of 61. According to his office, McEachin, who represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, passed away Monday night...
The Oregonian
