ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Let Oregon’s youth lead

For more than a year, young people have been protesting outside the Oregon Department of Transportation office with bold demands to radically re-envision transportation. One of them is to appoint a youth representative to the Oregon Transportation Commission. Their demands speak to the larger need in Oregon for youth to participate in political choices that impact them.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Time for homelessness action from Oregon leaders

The Nov. 20 editorial on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s strategy for homelessness falls short with its final sentence, “It’s time leaders listen as well,” (“Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality,”). Hundreds of millions of dollars have been budgeted and spent by city, counties, Metro and Salem. Leaders have opined, proclaimed, declared, promised and planned all the while, yet tent camps and trash proliferate and grow. Token Tuff Shed villages accommodate only a handful of those who are in need, or who will willingly move into them. We’ve all been listening. I expect Mayor Ted Wheeler and advisor Sam Adams have been too, along with the county, Metro and Salem wise heads. All the listening has yet to produce progress. As I’m wont to say, “nothing’s happening very gradually.” I say it’s time for leaders to act, and act now!
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases climb

Patients infected with the coronavirus took up 363 Oregon hospital beds Wednesday, a 16% increase over the previous week that signals COVID-19′s continued presence, and impact, on the state and its already strained health care system. New cases of the coronavirus have also grown, with new state data showing...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Hawaii volcano Mauna Loa spews toxic gases, molten lava: What are the risks on the Big Island?

Lava is shooting 100 feet to 200 feet into the air as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years. For now, lava is not threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued. Lava could eventually reach neighborhoods as it flows downhill though it could take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas.
HAWAII STATE
The Oregonian

Newspaper corrections for Dec. 1, 2022

The Oregon Legislature will include 19 people of color next year, not 17. Sen.-elect Aaron Woods, who is Black, and Rep.-elect Virgle Osborne, who identifies as mixed-race, will be joining the Legislature, and Rep.-elect Farrah Chaichi plans to be part of the BIPOC caucus. An Oregon Capital Chronicle article in Tuesday editions omitted some new members.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Caesars promo code for TNF: Get a $1,250 free bet on Bills vs. Patriots

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The tasty Bills vs. Patriots TNF game is complemented perfectly by a free bet of up to $1,250, which you can redeem by...
The Oregonian

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (12/1/22)

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to open NFL Week 13 on Thursday Night Football. Patriots LB Matt Judon leads the league with a career-high 13 sacks. Allen has nine TDs with no INTs in his last three at New England. This AFC East clash kicks off Thursday, December 1 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy