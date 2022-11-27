Read full article on original website
Oregon Measure 114 draws third legal suit, latest from NRA, National Shooting Sports Foundation
The National Rifle Association’s Oregon affiliate, joined by two former state lawmakers, an Oregon sporting goods store and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, Thursday filed the third lawsuit challenging Measure 114, a day before a judge hears arguments on whether to delay the gun control measure from taking effect.
Readers respond: Let Oregon’s youth lead
For more than a year, young people have been protesting outside the Oregon Department of Transportation office with bold demands to radically re-envision transportation. One of them is to appoint a youth representative to the Oregon Transportation Commission. Their demands speak to the larger need in Oregon for youth to participate in political choices that impact them.
Readers respond: Time for homelessness action from Oregon leaders
The Nov. 20 editorial on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s strategy for homelessness falls short with its final sentence, “It’s time leaders listen as well,” (“Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality,”). Hundreds of millions of dollars have been budgeted and spent by city, counties, Metro and Salem. Leaders have opined, proclaimed, declared, promised and planned all the while, yet tent camps and trash proliferate and grow. Token Tuff Shed villages accommodate only a handful of those who are in need, or who will willingly move into them. We’ve all been listening. I expect Mayor Ted Wheeler and advisor Sam Adams have been too, along with the county, Metro and Salem wise heads. All the listening has yet to produce progress. As I’m wont to say, “nothing’s happening very gradually.” I say it’s time for leaders to act, and act now!
BroccoliBot patent celebration brings Oregon inventors back to Crescent Valley High
Seven recent alumni from Crescent Valley High School’s robotics club were granted a U.S. patent for an invention that took them four summers to perfect: “BroccoliBot,” a robot with vision that can automatically detect and sever one of the most difficult crops to harvest in the field.
Oregon Measure 114 delay would lead to ‘unnecessary deaths,’ attorney general argues
Oregon’s attorney general argued in court papers Wednesday that any court-ordered delay of gun control Measure 114 would result in more unnecessary deaths and forestall steps “to reduce the risk of a massacre” in the state. The recent voter-approved measure, set to take effect Dec. 8, will...
Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases climb
Patients infected with the coronavirus took up 363 Oregon hospital beds Wednesday, a 16% increase over the previous week that signals COVID-19′s continued presence, and impact, on the state and its already strained health care system. New cases of the coronavirus have also grown, with new state data showing...
Why Mount St. Helens eruption, Hawaii volcano Mauna Loa’s are different; What are NW volcanoes doing now?
Washington state’s Mount St. Helens erupted catastrophically in 1980, killing 57 people. That eruption sent ash soaring over 80,000 feet and raining down as far as 250 miles away. Mauna Loa is not exploding like Mount St. Helens did. The magma in Mount St. Helens tends to be stickier...
Hawaii volcano Mauna Loa spews toxic gases, molten lava: What are the risks on the Big Island?
Lava is shooting 100 feet to 200 feet into the air as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years. For now, lava is not threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued. Lava could eventually reach neighborhoods as it flows downhill though it could take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas.
Readers respond: Congressional delegation should protect medical care for seniors
As a senior citizen, I have been enrolled in Medicare and Medicare Advantage programs for a number of years. I have affordable access to treat my ongoing medical problems and address the maladies that come with my aging process. One feature that has become very valuable to me during the...
Newspaper corrections for Dec. 1, 2022
The Oregon Legislature will include 19 people of color next year, not 17. Sen.-elect Aaron Woods, who is Black, and Rep.-elect Virgle Osborne, who identifies as mixed-race, will be joining the Legislature, and Rep.-elect Farrah Chaichi plans to be part of the BIPOC caucus. An Oregon Capital Chronicle article in Tuesday editions omitted some new members.
