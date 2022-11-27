Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho murders - live: House crime scene lab results could give new clues amid ‘targeted’ killings confusion
Police investigating the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students have sparked confusion over whether or not the killings were “targeted”, as they accused the local prosecutor of “miscommunication”.Ever since Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death on 13 November, investigators have claimed the attacks were “targeted”.On Wednesday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in interviews that it was “perhaps not the best word to use” before saying that the “attack was intended for a specific person”.Hours later, Moscow Police clarified that officials “do not currently know if the residence or any...
Houston Chronicle
The students quietly distributing emergency birth control on campus
- - - The pink pouches are sealed with stickers, cheerful as gift bags. Inside: no branded merchandise or flavored lip balms. Instead, the quasi-favors are stuffed with pills. The people who pack them - who source the pills, who keep the spreadsheet tracking their disbursal, who organize the confidential handoffs - chose these pouches in part because of their saturation. The wash of pink obscures the contents. It's no one's business who's taking Plan B on campus.
Comments / 0