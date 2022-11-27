UNDATED (KNS/HPM) - As climate change fuels more frequent, more intense droughts, it’s hard to count all the ways this historically dry, hot, windy year is wreaking havoc. In the Great Plains, widespread drought has dried up lakes and rivers, decimated crop harvests and left cattle with no grass to eat. And as farmers pump more water from underground aquifer to make up for a lack of rain, some areas are considering new limits on irrigation. Nate Jenkins, with the natural resources district in southwest Nebraska, says a year like this highlights the need to conserve. “When it gets this hot and dry and windy, you know, I think some people kind of shake their head and say ‘Geez, it’s getting kind of ridiculous, isn't it? When's it gonna stop?," he said. (Read more.)

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO