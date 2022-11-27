Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Thursday, December 1, 2022
GOP Elections Chief in Kansas Decries 'Horrible Environment'. TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’s Republican elections chief is decrying what he calls a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year. Secretary of State Scott Schwab made his comments Thursday as he, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt certified the results from the Nov. 8 election. Schwab aggressively defends the integrity of Kansas elections despite the wide circulation of baseless claims of problems among fellow Republicans. That task took the three officials about five minutes in their meeting as the State Board of Canvassers. Schwab said if there seemed to be turmoil around this year's elections, it was because of people's rhetoric.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Wednesday, November 30, 2022
UNDATED (KNS/HPM) - As climate change fuels more frequent, more intense droughts, it’s hard to count all the ways this historically dry, hot, windy year is wreaking havoc. In the Great Plains, widespread drought has dried up lakes and rivers, decimated crop harvests and left cattle with no grass to eat. And as farmers pump more water from underground aquifer to make up for a lack of rain, some areas are considering new limits on irrigation. Nate Jenkins, with the natural resources district in southwest Nebraska, says a year like this highlights the need to conserve. “When it gets this hot and dry and windy, you know, I think some people kind of shake their head and say ‘Geez, it’s getting kind of ridiculous, isn't it? When's it gonna stop?," he said. (Read more.)
Comments / 0