Thursday brings snow to outlying areas; Portland’s warmer temps may keep snow at bay
Snow will be hit-and-miss early Thursday throughout the region as light accumulations were seen in the Longview/Kelso area, along Oregon 6 in the Tillamook Forest, and across the Coast Range at about 5 a.m. The National Weather Service expects some snow across much of southwest Washington today, but the Portland/Vancouver...
Snow showers possible in Portland area Thursday morning, but accumulation unlikely
PORTLAND, Ore. — A mix of rain and snow showers are moving through Oregon and Southwest Washington on Thursday, but with morning temperatures remaining above freezing in many areas, snow isn't expected to accumulate in most areas throughout the Portland-Vancouver metro area. The Portland International Airport reported a temperature...
Chance of snow hits Portland area Thursday
Portland could start Thursday morning with snow showers, and a mix of snow and rain through the lunch hour. “Showers” is the key word here. “They’re hit or miss,” said Clinton Rockey of the National Weather Service in Portland. That means where and when exactly the...
Northwest Oregon: Hello, December, hello snow
Many of the suburbs awaken to snow on Dec. 1, with travel warnings at higher elevations; Portland may be next.Some parts of the Portland metro area woke to snow on Thursday, Dec. 1. Late openings and closures have been announced for some schools and other services in Washington, Clackamas, Columbia, Yamhill, Marion, Polk, Linn and Benton counties. Snow levels are lowering to the valley floor Thursday morning, according to KOIN 6 News. There could have slushy snow on the ground around Portland before the day is out. "It will be enough to mess up a morning commute,...
Snowfall possible across low-lying areas of the Willamette Valley Thursday afternoon
Falling snow could be intermixed with heavier periods of rain around the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area and throughout the Willamette Valley on Thursday.
Rain, high wind, pummel Portland Wednesday; snow possible overnight
Heavy morning rain and high winds have closed roads in the metro area and around the region and cut off power to thousands of residents early Wednesday. The National Weather Service says moderate rain will continue through the morning. High winds recorded overnight include gusts of up to 60 mph along the coast, and 30-40 mph gusts from Salem to Portland. Wind and rain will continue through the morning before tapering off to showers by the afternoon.
Channel 6000
Wet and windy Wednesday gets colder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our wettest and windiest time in the Portland metro area lasts through Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, it keeps snowing over the Cascades. While snow rates will slow down for the Gorge, it remains cold enough all day to keep the snow that has fallen, including on Interstate 84. Check road conditions before you go!
More snow possible Thursday morning for lower elevations
More wintry weather is on the way Thursday for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Portland may see mixed rain, snow Tuesday morning, then all rain; gorge gets heavy snowfall
Tuesday’s tricky weather forecast juggles cold air, early fog, incoming precipitation and gusty wind into a winter-like weather stew. The National Weather Service says a weather system from British Columbia will drop south through the day bringing rain to southern Washington and northwestern Oregon by the afternoon, but Tuesday mornings low temperatures may cause a rain/snow mix early in the day. Fog was also seen forming across the metro area and some police agencies warned of slick road conditions overnight.
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a white Christmas for these areas
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a snowy Christmas for much of the U.S. in 2022.
KATU.com
More snow headed to the Cascades, possible low elevation snow around 500' at times
PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of the Oregon Cascades received 18 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, and more is on the way. KATU’s Rhonda Shelby says up to a foot is possible on Wednesday. Snow levels will continue to fall as cold air moves from the north over the next few days.
kptv.com
Snow returns to Oregon Coastal Range
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - It was a winter wonderland in the Coastal Range’s high elevations Tuesday. Snowflakes fell throughout the morning with snow being reported as low as the Tualatin Valley. The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said they were monitoring snow falling in the western parts of the county but nothing was sticking to impact roads. But heading towards the coast on Highway 26, snow was sticking causing some hazards for drivers. But not enough to cause concern for Alexis Sanchez who drove for the first time in the snow on Tuesday.
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
Parts of Portland metro wake to light dusting of snow. More could be on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground this week. Some areas of the valley saw a wintry mix of rain and snow Tuesday morning. A cold weather system is moving through the...
Oregon weather word of the week: Graupel
When it gets cold in the region, sometimes you'll see what looks like Dippin' Dots collecting on the ground -- those round, white pellets of coagulated snow.
Channel 6000
Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
Major snow on the way for Hood River, Cascades
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A major winter storm is expected to dump significant amounts of snow and create hazardous weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains Tuesday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western and central Gorge, from...
Channel 6000
Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
ODOT: Snow response is ‘not going to be as quick as we’d like’
Light flurries fell on parts of Southwest Portland, Beaverton and Hillsboro Tuesday morning, but that was nothing compared to what other parts of the state are experiencing.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
