ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Chance of snow hits Portland area Thursday

Portland could start Thursday morning with snow showers, and a mix of snow and rain through the lunch hour. “Showers” is the key word here. “They’re hit or miss,” said Clinton Rockey of the National Weather Service in Portland. That means where and when exactly the...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Northwest Oregon: Hello, December, hello snow

Many of the suburbs awaken to snow on Dec. 1, with travel warnings at higher elevations; Portland may be next.Some parts of the Portland metro area woke to snow on Thursday, Dec. 1. Late openings and closures have been announced for some schools and other services in Washington, Clackamas, Columbia, Yamhill, Marion, Polk, Linn and Benton counties. Snow levels are lowering to the valley floor Thursday morning, according to KOIN 6 News. There could have slushy snow on the ground around Portland before the day is out. "It will be enough to mess up a morning commute,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Rain, high wind, pummel Portland Wednesday; snow possible overnight

Heavy morning rain and high winds have closed roads in the metro area and around the region and cut off power to thousands of residents early Wednesday. The National Weather Service says moderate rain will continue through the morning. High winds recorded overnight include gusts of up to 60 mph along the coast, and 30-40 mph gusts from Salem to Portland. Wind and rain will continue through the morning before tapering off to showers by the afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Wet and windy Wednesday gets colder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our wettest and windiest time in the Portland metro area lasts through Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, it keeps snowing over the Cascades. While snow rates will slow down for the Gorge, it remains cold enough all day to keep the snow that has fallen, including on Interstate 84. Check road conditions before you go!
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland may see mixed rain, snow Tuesday morning, then all rain; gorge gets heavy snowfall

Tuesday’s tricky weather forecast juggles cold air, early fog, incoming precipitation and gusty wind into a winter-like weather stew. The National Weather Service says a weather system from British Columbia will drop south through the day bringing rain to southern Washington and northwestern Oregon by the afternoon, but Tuesday mornings low temperatures may cause a rain/snow mix early in the day. Fog was also seen forming across the metro area and some police agencies warned of slick road conditions overnight.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Snow returns to Oregon Coastal Range

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - It was a winter wonderland in the Coastal Range’s high elevations Tuesday. Snowflakes fell throughout the morning with snow being reported as low as the Tualatin Valley. The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said they were monitoring snow falling in the western parts of the county but nothing was sticking to impact roads. But heading towards the coast on Highway 26, snow was sticking causing some hazards for drivers. But not enough to cause concern for Alexis Sanchez who drove for the first time in the snow on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Major snow on the way for Hood River, Cascades

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A major winter storm is expected to dump significant amounts of snow and create hazardous weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains Tuesday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western and central Gorge, from...
HOOD RIVER, OR
Channel 6000

Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy