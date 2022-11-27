The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released details of two serious-injury accidents they’ve responded to over the past several days. The first accident occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. Tuesday southeast of Panora on 310th Street. Authorities say a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, operated by 36-year-old Gwen Ellen Nickel of Guthrie Center, was traveling westbound on the roadway and lost control due to slick road conditions. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, entered the south ditch, and rolled, ejecting the driver. Nickel was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services with suspected serious injuries. The second accident occurred at approximately 10:56 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) on Highway 44, east of Panora. According to law enforcement, a 2016 Ford F250 and trailer, driven by 74-year-old Dennis Adrian Tatman of Dallas Center, was traveling eastbound and suddenly entered the south ditch. First responders administered life-saving measures at the scene until an air ambulance arrived to airlift Tatman to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where he later died.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO