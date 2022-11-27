Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
Police make arrest following Des Moines bank and Uber robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 30th at approximately 11:39 am, Des Moines Police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 6100 block of SE 14th Street. Officers arrived and learned that an adult male had robbed the bank with a handgun and fled. At 11:50...
Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA. Authorities say...
Space heater may be to blame for Des Moines house fire, DMFD says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were able to safely escape a burning Des Moines home early Thursday morning and officials believe they know what caused the fire. The residents of a home in the 1500 block of 17th Street were awakened by the fire just before 5:30 a.m. Lt. Jamie Sauter with the Des […]
Bank robbery suspect escapes into woods in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday morning before escaping on foot into a wooded area along the Greenbelt Trail. Police said they were dispatched to First Interstate Bank in the 13100 block of Hickman Road at 10:18 a.m. […]
Police identify man who died after Sunday shooting at Des Moines bar
Police have identified the 29-year-old man who was shot to death early Sunday in the parking lot outside Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines. Alonzo Lee Kearney was killed in the incident, according to a Monday news release. Police are still investigating. First responders answered a call at 2120...
Ingersoll residents react to fatal weekend bar shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just after midnight on Sunday morning, DMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting outside Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines. Upon arrival, offices found a 29-year-old Des Moines resident Alonzo Lee Kearney with a gunshot injury, as well as a large crowd outside the bar. Kearney was brought to a local hospital, where he eventually died.
Des Moines man who robbed convenience store allegedly shot clerk's boyfriend who rushed to defend her
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who shot a convenience store clerk's boyfriend has been charged with attempted murder. According to police, Brian Ralph went into a Git N Go store and robbed an employee at gunpoint. Then, the employee's boyfriend entered the store during the robbery...
Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
One Driver Seriously Injured, Another Killed In Guthrie County Accidents This Week
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released details of two serious-injury accidents they’ve responded to over the past several days. The first accident occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. Tuesday southeast of Panora on 310th Street. Authorities say a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, operated by 36-year-old Gwen Ellen Nickel of Guthrie Center, was traveling westbound on the roadway and lost control due to slick road conditions. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, entered the south ditch, and rolled, ejecting the driver. Nickel was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services with suspected serious injuries. The second accident occurred at approximately 10:56 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) on Highway 44, east of Panora. According to law enforcement, a 2016 Ford F250 and trailer, driven by 74-year-old Dennis Adrian Tatman of Dallas Center, was traveling eastbound and suddenly entered the south ditch. First responders administered life-saving measures at the scene until an air ambulance arrived to airlift Tatman to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where he later died.
29-year-old man killed in shooting at Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following a shooting at a Des Moines bar. Des Moines police were called to Zora Bar and Rooftop on Ingersoll Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 29-year-old Des Moines man with gunshot injuries in the bar's parking lot. He...
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct.
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
Man dies of gunshot wounds in city's 16th homicide of 2022, Des Moines police say
Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Threatening emails to teachers, students leads to arrest of 13-year-old
GRINNELL, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged after allegedly writing threatening emails to his classmates, teachers and the school. The incident was reported Monday by a concerned parent after seeing several emails their child received. The 13-year-old was released and is suspended from school until the...
Six best Christmas light displays in Des Moines
It's that time of year where Christmas lights are going up and people are getting out to see them. We compiled a list of some of the Des Moines metro's best holiday light displays. The neighborhood sites are free but some seek donations for charities. Neighborhood/free lights. Beaverdale is a...
Hearing to move wrestler’s assault case to juvenile court delayed
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A hearing on whether a high school wrestler’s case for allegedly violating a victim with an object will be moved to juvenile court has been pushed back. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume, of Roland, was charged as an adult with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office […]
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting Perry woman
A Perry man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head. Christian Thomas Berkley Hein, 28, of 615 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of...
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County ditch
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A body was found in rural Decatur County near a burnt vehicle on Saturday. Decatur County Sheriff Chris Lane said the investigation began around 4:28 p.m. Saturday after the Sheriff’s office responded to a call. The body and vehicle were found East of Leon city limits.
