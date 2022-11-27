Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
altavistajournal.com
Flames Head Coach Freeze signs with Auburn
The Flames football nation and the Liberty community on Monday received a piece of news that was not at all unexpected - Head Coach Hugh Freeze has signed with Auburn University to become the Tigers’ next head coach. In his four years at the helm of the Flames, Freeze...
WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn
The 4-star from Thomasville, GA has reopened his recruitment, but has not shut the door on the Tigers
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze bringing Liberty defensive assistant to Auburn, per report
Hugh Freeze is in the process of creating his staff at Auburn shortly after taking over as the head coach of the Tigers with the program parting ways with Bryan Harsin earlier this season. Among the moves Freeze is making as he heads back to the SEC is to bring...
Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze
New Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze has more character concerns than you can shake a stick at, but that’s not stopping famous alum Charles Barkley from showing his support for the newest member of the Tigers family. “I will always support who’s coaching at Auburn,” Barkley told AL.com on Thursday. “I made no secret Read more... The post Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin family member mocks Hugh Freeze and AU
One of former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin’s family members is very obviously unhappy with how things unfolded on the Plains, showing an extreme level of disdain for AU following the Hugh Freeze coaching hire. Freeze was hired four weeks to the day after Harsin was dismissed after...
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze had a great phone call
Hugh Freeze and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey had a "very positive" conversation.
What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table
Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
I’m Confused, Who is Actually More Auburn Than Cadillac Williams?
With the controversy surrounding the hiring of Hugh Freeze, the decision to move on from Cadillac Williams is puzzling, even for college football fans. I know this will be met with some opposition, but please entertain me. Name One Person that Loves Auburn More than Coach Cadillac…. Who is it?
Jimmy Brumbaugh out as Auburn’s defensive line coach as Hugh Freeze builds staff
Jimmy Brumbaugh is out as defensive line coach at Auburn after one season, while Hugh Freeze is assessing the Tigers’ coaching staff and assembling his at the university. A source confirmed to AL.Com that Brumbaugh and the school parted ways on Wednesday, less than 24 hours from Freeze’s introductory press conference. Brumbaugh is the second Auburn assistant not to be retained with the program. According to a previous report, Roc Bellantoni, former edge and special teams coordinator, was let go earlier.
College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision
Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
opelikaobserver.com
OHS’s Williams Commits to AU
Opelika senior defensive end Brenton Williams announced Monday his commitment to continue his athletics journey at Auburn University. Williams is a 6-foot-4-inch, 245-pound 3-star prospect, and received an offer from the Tigers earlier this month. Williams is ranked as the No. 1,260 recruit in his class according to 247Sports, and is the 13th commitment to the Tigers’ class of 2023. “Committed to HOME,” Williams said on Twitter when he made the announcement. The early signing period for high school athletes, when the commitments can put pen to paper, begins Dec. 21.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
247Sports
Freeze: 'Let's finish up our schedule so I can go out and recruit'
AUBURN, Alabama — As Auburn's new head coach Hugh Freeze has to make the rounds. He has to have the press conference, he has to meet the necessary people and have the meetings, but he's looking to wrap that up as quickly as possible. Priority No. 1 is getting...
Head coach Hugh Freeze continues to make assistant coach staff changes
Auburn parts ways with Hilliard, Schmedding, and Friend; Etheridge & Robinson TBD
Auburn Plainsman
Miss Auburn top five announced
Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers corralled by Opelika at home
After taking down its Thanksgiving tournament, the Chilton County High School varsity girls’ basketball team fell in its first game back from the break 56-33 to Opelika High School. The Tigers had a balanced scoring effort with four players scoring at least five points. Ivyonna Varner was the leading...
thebamabuzz.com
Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn
Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee softball trio signs to college programs
A trio of Tallassee softball players signed National Letters of Intent to play at the college level on Tuesday. Seniors Abbie Davis, Brooke Royster, and Jenna Manning each signed their NLI’s with their respective schools. Davis signed with Coastal Alabama South Community College, Royster signed with Central Alabama Community College, and Manning signed with the University of Mobile.
