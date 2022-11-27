ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames Head Coach Freeze signs with Auburn

The Flames football nation and the Liberty community on Monday received a piece of news that was not at all unexpected - Head Coach Hugh Freeze has signed with Auburn University to become the Tigers’ next head coach. In his four years at the helm of the Flames, Freeze...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Comeback

Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze

New Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze has more character concerns than you can shake a stick at, but that’s not stopping famous alum Charles Barkley from showing his support for the newest member of the Tigers family. “I will always support who’s coaching at Auburn,” Barkley told AL.com on Thursday. “I made no secret Read more... The post Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table

Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Jimmy Brumbaugh out as Auburn’s defensive line coach as Hugh Freeze builds staff

Jimmy Brumbaugh is out as defensive line coach at Auburn after one season, while Hugh Freeze is assessing the Tigers’ coaching staff and assembling his at the university. A source confirmed to AL.Com that Brumbaugh and the school parted ways on Wednesday, less than 24 hours from Freeze’s introductory press conference. Brumbaugh is the second Auburn assistant not to be retained with the program. According to a previous report, Roc Bellantoni, former edge and special teams coordinator, was let go earlier.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision

Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

OHS’s Williams Commits to AU

Opelika senior defensive end Brenton Williams announced Monday his commitment to continue his athletics journey at Auburn University. Williams is a 6-foot-4-inch, 245-pound 3-star prospect, and received an offer from the Tigers earlier this month. Williams is ranked as the No. 1,260 recruit in his class according to 247Sports, and is the 13th commitment to the Tigers’ class of 2023. “Committed to HOME,” Williams said on Twitter when he made the announcement. The early signing period for high school athletes, when the commitments can put pen to paper, begins Dec. 21.
OPELIKA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment

As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Miss Auburn top five announced

Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van

Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
AUBURN, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Tigers corralled by Opelika at home

After taking down its Thanksgiving tournament, the Chilton County High School varsity girls’ basketball team fell in its first game back from the break 56-33 to Opelika High School. The Tigers had a balanced scoring effort with four players scoring at least five points. Ivyonna Varner was the leading...
OPELIKA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn

Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee softball trio signs to college programs

A trio of Tallassee softball players signed National Letters of Intent to play at the college level on Tuesday. Seniors Abbie Davis, Brooke Royster, and Jenna Manning each signed their NLI’s with their respective schools. Davis signed with Coastal Alabama South Community College, Royster signed with Central Alabama Community College, and Manning signed with the University of Mobile.
TALLASSEE, AL
