Tiempo: NY office helps Puerto Ricans get vital records; American Latino Museum to be in DC

On this episode of Tiempo, we discuss support heading to Puerto Rico with NY Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez.

NYC is home to one of the largest populations of Boricuas in the country. Secretary Rodriguez explains the need for everyone in New York having access to vital programs, services, and benefits.

Later, we talk with Cid Wilson from "Friends of the American Latino Museum" and the importance of having a museum dedicated to the American Latino in our nation's capital.

The museum is quickly becoming a reality!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.