ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tiempo: NY office helps Puerto Ricans get vital records; American Latino Museum to be in DC

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kurWT_0jP7ASwX00

On this episode of Tiempo, we discuss support heading to Puerto Rico with NY Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez.

NYC is home to one of the largest populations of Boricuas in the country. Secretary Rodriguez explains the need for everyone in New York having access to vital programs, services, and benefits.

Later, we talk with Cid Wilson from "Friends of the American Latino Museum" and the importance of having a museum dedicated to the American Latino in our nation's capital.

The museum is quickly becoming a reality!

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy