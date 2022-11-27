ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Holiday Lights 2022: Watch Boston's official Christmas Tree lighting

BOSTON — Boston's official Christmas tree was lit Thursday night on Boston Common. Holiday Lights featured performances by Sons of Serendip, Jimmy Rankin, Reeny Smith, Six: The Musical, Tirgirlily Gold and Springfield's own Michelle Brooks-Thompson. The show ended with the lighting of the 37-year-old, 45-foot white spruce tree, which...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Craving Italian food? Amazing options in Greater Boston

Chef and owner of MIDA, Douglass Williams, has opened a second iteration of his Roman-style restaurant in Newton. In operation since June 2021, this location serves the same simple and savory cuisine, plus pizza. Williams first entered the Boston restaurant scene in 2016 when he opened MIDA’s first location in Boston’s South End.
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Holiday Lights: Tonight at 7:00 pm

'Tis the season for Holiday Lights! Don't miss Boston's official tree lighting ceremony, hosted by Chronicle's Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour, live tonight at 7:00 pm.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston gets first glimpse of MLK 'Embrace' sculpture

BOSTON — Boston got a first look Wednesday at a new monument coming to the Common that honors Martin Luther King Jr. The 20-foot tall and 40-foot wide "Embrace" sculpture has traveled nearly 3,000 miles from where it was created in Washington state by conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Country star Morgan Wallen to perform at Fenway Park, ticket price to partially benefit his foundation

BOSTON — Country star Morgan Wallen will perform at Fenway Park in August for his upcoming world tour “One Night At A Time.”. Wallen will perform at the Red Sox home stadium Friday, Aug. 18. The Boston show will feature special guests singer and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum, Nashville songwriter Ernest and young country singer Bailey Zimmerman, a spokesperson said.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

5 for Good: Kids in Kingston raise funds to build school in Ethiopia

KINGSTON, Mass. — Hundreds of parents and their children in Ethiopia are sending gratitude to Bendeshe's Village. 5 for Good covered the Kingston-based charity in March of 2022. The organization is named after Bendeshe Bonner, who goes by the name Ben. Now in high school, he was adopted from...
KINGSTON, MA
WCVB

Reducing waste: HandUp in New Bedford recycles and upcycles mattresses

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cotton, foam, and steel make up 75% of a mattress’s weight. HandUp sells those materials to other companies that will reuse them. Foam ultimately becomes carpet padding. Cotton will be ground up to make filling for items including pet beds. About 5% of the mattresses HandUp receives are gently used. The company cleans, sanitizes, and re-sells them.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

City Council backs lower voting age in Boston

BOSTON — If you're old enough to drive, you're old enough to vote, the majority of Boston city councilors decided Wednesday, bringing 16-and 17-year-olds one step closer to enfranchisement in the city. By a 9-4 vote, councilors passed a petition to allow Boston residents aged 16 and 17 to...
BOSTON, MA

