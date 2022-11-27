ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Some Republicans criticize Trump for meeting with white supremacist

The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMc6a_0jP7AGb300
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some Republicans on Sunday criticized Donald Trump for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes at the former president's Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, even as Trump said the encounter was inadvertent.

Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson accused Trump of empowering extremism.

"I don't think it's a good idea for a leader who's setting an example for the country or the party to meet with an avowed racist or anti-Semite," Hutchinson told CNN.

Representative James Comer, a Republican lawmaker from Kentucky, said Trump needed "better judgment (on) who he dines with."

"I would not take a meeting with that person," Comer told NBC's "Meet the Press."

Trump earlier this month said he plans to seek the Republican nomination to run for the White House again in 2024, though he could face challengers to that bid, including from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Fuentes has been described as a white supremacist by the U.S. Justice Department and he attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington that preceded the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. The Anti-Defamation League said Fuentes once "'jokingly' denied the Holocaust and compared Jews burnt in concentration camps to cookies in an oven.'"

Trump said the encounter with Fuentes happened during a dinner meeting last week with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who himself has drawn widespread criticism for making anti-Semitic statements.

Trump in a message on his Truth Social media site said he met with Ye and "we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on 'Tucker Carlson.'

"Why wouldn't I agree to meet? Also, I didn't know Nick Fuentes," Trump wrote.

The White House slammed Trump, saying in a statement that "bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America — including at Mar-A-Lago."

President Joe Biden shrugged off a question from reporters about the incident, saying: "You don't want to hear what I think."

David Friedman, Trump's former ambassador to Israel, said anti-Semites "deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left."

"To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this. Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable," Friedman wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, Nandita Bose and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Scott Malone and Mark Porter)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Biden Offers To Sit Down With Putin 'To See What He Has In Mind'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday offered to sit down with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin' to end the war in Ukraine that has led to a severe humanitarian crisis. What Happened: After hosting his French counterpart for a state dinner at the White House on Thursday, Biden condemned Putin's war in Ukraine in a joint statement with Emmanuel Macron and offered to find a way around to end the war.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Denver Gazette

High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether the Biden administration can broadly cancel student loans, keeping the program blocked for now but signaling a final answer by early summer. That's about two months before the newly extended pause on loan repayments is set to expire. The administration had wanted a court order that would have allowed the program to take effect even as court challenges proceed....
KANSAS STATE
The Denver Gazette

Biden faces railroad strike fallout after premature victory lap

President Joe Biden risks alienating some of his strongest supporters as the White House and congressional leaders look to avert a devastating rail strike before the holidays. Biden, who often calls himself the most pro-union president in history, is now working to prevent a rail strike by using century-old legislation to end negotiations on terms multiple rail unions have rejected.
The Guardian

‘We walked in front of the police with no veil’ – voices from Iran’s women-led uprising

Iran’s security forces have killed at least 448 people since protests began more than two months ago, according to a human rights group. Iran Human Rights (IHR) said those killed include including 60 children under the age of 18 and 29 women. The UN high commissioner for human rights recently warned that “a fully fledged human rights crisis” was taking place.
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Coloradans in the crossfire over DACA

The need for our federal government to address the crisis on our nation’s porous southern border remains as urgent as ever. The chaotic spectacle of would-be immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Haiti and other countries thronging border crossings and swarming checkpoints amid ever-shifting Biden administration policies is a graphic illustration of the threat that unbridled illegal immigration poses to U.S. national security and public safety.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war so far, says Zelensky aide

Ukraine’s armed forces have lost around 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s war against the country, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.The top Ukrainian officials said that the war-hit country is “open in talking about the number of dead” and added that more soldiers have been injured than had died.This comes as Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end...
The Independent

CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs

CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV

Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions. By transitioning the state’s power grid to renewable power sources, Polis hopes for an emissions reduction of...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy