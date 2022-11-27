Wetumpka man dies after wreck in Elmore County

A Wetumpka man has died after a wreck south of Wetumpka.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett said Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was fatally injured Saturday at about 11:25 p.m. on Central Plank Road, around nine miles south of Wetumpka. The crash occurred when the 1997 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving left the road and hit several trees.

Cumbie, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to Burkett.

Burkett said that no further information is available and that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate.