Mizzou fires volleyball coach Joshua Taylor after 4 seasons

After finishing last in the SEC the past two seasons, Missouri fired volleyball coach Joshua Taylor, MU athletics announced Sunday morning.

Taylor led the program for the last four seasons and had two years remaining on his contract. He compiled a 52-61 record in four seasons at Missouri and 32-44 in SEC play.

A national search will begin immediately, according to a press release from Missouri athletics.

"We thank Coach Taylor for all he has done the past seven years for the volleyball program and University," Director of athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. "We wish him, Molly and their family nothing but the best in the future. I believe Mizzou is one of the best volleyball jobs in the country. We will continue to invest in our volleyball program and will work quickly to find the candidate who is the best fit to continue building our championship culture."

Taylor has led the Tigers for the past four years after being named the program's interim head coach on July 18, 2019. He was an assistant at MU for two seasons from 2017-18.

Taylor had the interim tag removed on Nov. 14, 2019, after starting the 2019 season 16-6. Taylor did lead the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament twice in 2019 and 2020, but Taylor finished 2022 with a 9-19 mark and 2-16 in SEC play.

In 2021, Taylor signed the No. 14-ranked class in the country. That matched the 2010 class as the best recruiting class in program history.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this program over the last four years," Taylor said in a statement. "I am filled with a lot of gratitude towards our players, coaches, staff and everyone who supported and continues to support the volleyball program. Mizzou is a phenomenal place and under Desiree's leadership, I am confident they will continue to achieve great things."