Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Related
KTLA.com
‘BeHere / 1942’ creator Masaki Fujihata to stop in L.A. this weekend
Gayle Anderson reports the artist who created the groundbreaking exhibition BeHere / 1942 at the Smithsonian-affiliated Japanese American National Museum comes to town this weekend for two special tours and book signing before his unique exhibition closes in January. Visionary artist Masaki Fujihata is responsible for the first-of-its-kind Augmented Reality...
localemagazine.com
6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
KTLA.com
Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival
The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
spectrumnews1.com
Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland returns this weekend to LA County
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is known for a lot of things, but snow is not one of them. Sure, it’s happened, but most of the flakes that make their way to LA are human made, like the ones that will be dumped in 31 LA County parks this December as part of a Winter Wonderland program.
KTLA.com
Enjoy an immersive holiday experience at Illuminate Silverlakes
Megan Telles was live in Norco with a special preview of Illuminate Silverlakes. This experience is described as a new family-friendly world of delightful nighttime holiday enchantment featuring live entertainment, dining, holiday shopping and both Santa and Mrs. Claus. For more information and tickets visit illuminate.holiday. Megan Telles reports for...
welikela.com
Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles
You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
Kanye West reportedly bringing Donda Academy to L.A. church
Kanye West is attempting to reopen his Donda Academy with the help of a church in Southern California. Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church told TMZ that he’s met with West three times face-to-face over the rapper’s interest in leasing some of the church’s space for the school. The church is located in Northridge, which is […]
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
newsantaana.com
Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10
Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
WeHo’s giving away free bikes. Here’s how to get one.
The City of West Hollywood is launching its Bike Giveaway Pilot Program. The program will be giving away 50 bicycles in collaboration with Schwinn to encourage more bicycling and less driving among West Hollywood residents to further the City’s climate action goals. The City has opened an application portal...
KTLA.com
2023 Rose Parade Floats Preview: La Cañada Flintridge
Gayle Anderson continues her post-Thanksgiving series of reports checking on the progress of the 2023 Rose Parade floats under construction at both commercial and independent companies. Today, we take a look at what’s happening with the self-builders at the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association, where donations and volunteers...
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Daughter of LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
One of the daughters of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured in a hit-and-run crash, Bass said.
CBS News
Look At This: Third Street Promenade
When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
Fox40
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to drive too far.
Body of overdose victim dumped along Mulholland Highway, CHP says
Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead along the side of Mulholland Highway in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according to the […]
Comments / 1