UPDATED: Burned gym slated for demolition at Santa Paula High; classes canceled for week

TUESDAY UPDATE: Classes at Santa Paula High School were canceled for the rest of the week so fire investigators can complete their examination of the gym before it's demolished, likely on Thursday or Friday, district Superintendent Jeffrey Weinstein said Tuesday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The district also created a public message forum where people are invited to share "positive" memories about the Bryden Gym, at bit.ly/3H4rNeG .

Original Story:

A 1930s-era gymnasium at Santa Paula High School caught fire and was destroyed early Sunday morning.

"The building's a total loss," said Jeffrey Weinstein, superintendent of the Santa Paula Unified School District. "It's one of our historical buildings on campus."

Classes at the school on Sixth Street were planned to be closed at least Monday and Tuesday as a result of the blaze, said Weinstein who learned about the fire shortly after it started around midnight. He said parents and students would be notified at noon Tuesday about whether classes will be held later in the week.

No one was injured, firefighters said.

Bryden Gym was built in 1938 and was used for girls and boys' volleyball and wrestling, the superintendent said. It also housed the girls' locker room and was known as the girls' gym.

Crews from Ventura County, Fillmore, Ventura and Oxnard fire departments responded to the blaze at 12:40 a.m., according to fire officials.

As of 9 a.m., crews continued to fight the fire by spraying water from a hook-and-ladder truck stationed outside the building rather than go inside because of concerns about the building's stability and safety. Part of one of the walls had already collapsed.

"It will take hours to put it out," said firefighter Dan Palacios. "They can't go in because it's too unstable."

Kaci Marinus, who attended Santa Paula High from 2003 to 2007, arrived to see the building's condition.

"I am heartbroken," said Marinus, who played many basketball games inside the old gym. "I am so devastated."

Chris Wilson, board president of the Santa Paula district, described the gym as "a beautiful old building."

"It was a shame to lose it," he said.

Neither the cause of the fire nor the exact area where it started were known, fire officials said hours after the blaze began.

Water used to fight the fire apparently filled the basement of the gym, broke through the basement doors and flooded the lower floor of a nearby building containing math and science classrooms. The superintendent said the damage to the classrooms was "definitely fixable," but expected to know more after a restoration firm arrived to assess the damage.

He also said students would be able to use the school's other gym and the one at Isbell Middle School if necessary.

Bryden Gym was fully insured, Weinstein said. He expected it would be razed and may be rebuilt, but that the process could take more than a year.

Several residents who live on Palm Court were evacuated because the power had to be shut off in the area, city police said. No damage has been reported to residential structures, police said.

Firefighters remained on scene Sunday afternoon as they continued to battle the blaze that sent thick smoke into the air.

Officials said the fire is under investigation. Arson investigators from the Ventura County Fire Department and the Santa Paula Police Department responded to the scene.

County Fire Department spokesman Andy VanSciver said he didn't know when the investigation would be complete.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: UPDATED: Burned gym slated for demolition at Santa Paula High; classes canceled for week