LGBTQ chorus in Colorado Springs unifies community with song
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Below the vaulted dome and dark wood beams of a church in Colorado Springs, a gay men’s choir rehearsed for a concert that’s taken on new meaning after a LGBTQ night club became the site of a gruesome shooting that killed five and wounded 17.
Photos: 29th annual Noche de Las Memorias at the AIDS Monument in Lincoln Park
The Wall Las Memorias commemorated World AIDS Day on Thursday night with its 29th annual Noche de Las Memorias at the AIDS Monument in Lincoln Park.
