The Spun

UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
worldboxingnews.net

The night Mike Tyson was the baddest heavyweight ever

The formidable Pay Per View legend Mike Tyson holds a claim to fame today. He’s the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. And for one moment in the history of boxing, a fighter named Tyson was – on a single night, simply the most menacing heavyweight fighter that’s ever been.
theScore

Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
TMZ.com

Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!

UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!

Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
ALABAMA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

“Canelo is going to shut everybody up” – Richard Schaefer

By Allan Fox: Promoter Richard Schaefer is predicting that Canelo Alvarez will “shut” his doubters up and come back from his loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2023. The former Golden Boy promoter Schaefer attributes Canelo’s narrow 12 round unanimous defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) last May to an “off night,” which was caused by “stuff” going on in his personal life.
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury suggests his father and Jake Paul should have a bare knuckle boxing fight: “I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him”

Tyson Fury believes his father John should have a bare knuckle boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t a well-liked man within the Fury family. His main rival, of course, being Tommy Fury. The two haven’t fought yet but after John Fury took his shirt off and threatened Jake during their last interaction, we’d say negotiations are progressing – or, at least, they should be.
The Independent

MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January

A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford hoping Spence fight happens in 2023

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford was shaking his head indicating ‘no’ and said, “I hope so,” when asked this week by Brian Custer if he sees a fight with Errol Spence Jr happening in 2023. From the way that Crawford looked when answering the question put...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments

Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
BoxingNews24.com

Prograis: “I’ll really hurt Teofimo for real”

By Jim Calfa: Regis Prograis wants to hurt former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez after hearing him call him “slow” in an interview. Teofimo hasn’t talked of wanting to mix it with Prograis, so the chances of Regis getting his wish to hurt him are slim right now.
BoxingNews24.com

David Avanesyan insists he’s not easy fight for Crawford

By Dan Ambrose: David Avanesyan says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford isn’t in for an easy fight when he defends his WBO welterweight title against him on BLK Prime pay-per-view on December 10th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The boxing world is giving the #6 WBO-ranked...
OMAHA, NE
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford analyzes Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez fight

By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford expects former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez to walk down and impose his will on former IBF 168-lb champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their match in March. The World Boxing Council has ordered the Plant vs. Benavidez fight as a final...

