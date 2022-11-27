Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Tyson threatens Canelo Alvarez he’ll return to ring for fight if he ‘dares touch Lionel Messi’ after World Cup row
MIKE TYSON has warned Canelo Alvarez he'll deal with him in the ring if he lays a finger on Lionel Messi. Undisputed super-middleweight king Canelo threatened Messi after a photo appeared to show the footy star kicking a Mexico shirt that lay on the dressing room floor after Argentina's World Cup win over The Tricolour.
Santiago Ponzinibbio warns Canelo Alvarez for threatening Lionel Messi: “Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready, but leave Messi be”
The 2022 World Cup has begun with 32 nations battling it out on the pitch for the ultimate prize in Qatar. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, an unexpected rivalry broke out between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio. The beef started after a video surfaced...
Canelo Alvarez apologizes for threatening Lionel Messi over World Cup jersey vid: 'I got carried away'
Boxer Canelo Alvarez has publicly apologized for threatening Argentina's Lionel Messi on Twitter following Mexico's 2-0 loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup earlier this week. "In these last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I have for my country and I made some...
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
worldboxingnews.net
The night Mike Tyson was the baddest heavyweight ever
The formidable Pay Per View legend Mike Tyson holds a claim to fame today. He’s the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. And for one moment in the history of boxing, a fighter named Tyson was – on a single night, simply the most menacing heavyweight fighter that’s ever been.
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
TMZ.com
Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!
UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
BoxingNews24.com
“Canelo is going to shut everybody up” – Richard Schaefer
By Allan Fox: Promoter Richard Schaefer is predicting that Canelo Alvarez will “shut” his doubters up and come back from his loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2023. The former Golden Boy promoter Schaefer attributes Canelo’s narrow 12 round unanimous defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) last May to an “off night,” which was caused by “stuff” going on in his personal life.
Tyson Fury suggests his father and Jake Paul should have a bare knuckle boxing fight: “I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him”
Tyson Fury believes his father John should have a bare knuckle boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t a well-liked man within the Fury family. His main rival, of course, being Tommy Fury. The two haven’t fought yet but after John Fury took his shirt off and threatened Jake during their last interaction, we’d say negotiations are progressing – or, at least, they should be.
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford hoping Spence fight happens in 2023
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford was shaking his head indicating ‘no’ and said, “I hope so,” when asked this week by Brian Custer if he sees a fight with Errol Spence Jr happening in 2023. From the way that Crawford looked when answering the question put...
NBC Sports
Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments
Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
MMAmania.com
Referee admits cheating to save Manny Pacquiao in bombshell new confession — ‘I prolonged the count’
It once took Count Von Count 77 seconds to count to four, which leads me to believe his arithmetic teacher at Carpathian Mountains Elementary was none other than veteran boxing referee and Filipino homer Carlos Padilla. Turns out Padilla cheated in Manny Pacquiao’s Oct. 2000 victory over Nedal Hussein, leading...
BoxingNews24.com
Prograis: “I’ll really hurt Teofimo for real”
By Jim Calfa: Regis Prograis wants to hurt former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez after hearing him call him “slow” in an interview. Teofimo hasn’t talked of wanting to mix it with Prograis, so the chances of Regis getting his wish to hurt him are slim right now.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury says he’ll slap Usyk for calling him a drunk if he’s at ringside Saturday
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury says he might give Oleksandr Usyk a slap in the mouth if he attends his fight against Derek Chisora this Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. With Usyk’s faster hand speed and slickness, it might be a mistake for Fury to give him...
BoxingNews24.com
David Avanesyan insists he’s not easy fight for Crawford
By Dan Ambrose: David Avanesyan says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford isn’t in for an easy fight when he defends his WBO welterweight title against him on BLK Prime pay-per-view on December 10th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The boxing world is giving the #6 WBO-ranked...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford analyzes Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez fight
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford expects former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez to walk down and impose his will on former IBF 168-lb champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their match in March. The World Boxing Council has ordered the Plant vs. Benavidez fight as a final...
Comments / 0