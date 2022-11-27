ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Letter: Vail is wisely investing in its employees

Kaye Ferry, in a recent letter, objects to the town of Vail distributing $500,000 to current employees from funds not expended for vacant positions. She asks: “These dollars are coming from unfilled positions. Did any of you miss them?”. The town of Vail employees who have had to take...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Let’s be community-minded

We would like to voice our support of the Vail Town Council’s efforts to preserve open space, wildlife habitat and dark skies in East Vail. This narrow corridor is part of our regular commute. On a daily basis, we are astounded that just a few miles from a world-class ski resort, there is no sense of the big city. The feeling of wilderness present on the descent from Vail Pass into our valley makes our home extraordinary. We feel fortunate to coexist with the browsing sheep herd, birds of prey soaring overhead, and thriving fish in Gore Creek. The dark winter nights are priceless.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Carnes: Polls mean everything or … um, nothing

“Polls are meaningless, the bane of every marketer’s existence.”. So says the marketer whose product just polled poorly. “No, no, it’s not just my product, but all polls are designed to favor one product over another, whether purposely constructed in such a biased way or not. It’s just not fair I tell you.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Eagle County examining STR regulations

I read with interest Scott Miller’s piece on Eagle County’s effort to discover what action may be needed to regulate short-term rentals. I was particularly intrigued by the “Four facts” inset with encapsulated overviews, especially since those “facts” don’t match up at all with what every full-time Eagle-Vail resident can see with our own eyes.
Vail Daily

Letter: Coats for Colorado

Coats for Colorado was established in 1982 by the Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company. Coats for Colorado is the state’s largest coat drive and possibly the biggest in the United States. Coats for Colorado has provided well over 2,000,000 coats to Colorado citizens in the Denver metro area. Coats for Colorado collects coats through Nov. 30 to disperse to charitable organizations before the Winter.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

All Back To Normal At The Jefferson County GOP

We’re relieved to see the Republican Party in Colorado’s bellwether suburb of Jefferson County is learning lessons from this year’s annihilation at the polls, like voters who just thrashed them for a third consecutive election are obviously looking for:. Or…not. Maybe a rogue staffer got posting...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County

Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: What are you thankful for?

It is the time of year people begin to reflect and take stock of the accomplishments of the year and look ahead at what might be next. I am thankful for our community in many ways and think it is important for everyone to reflect on what they are thankful for.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: We can’t get disabled community members a reduced-price parking pass?

The new parking protocol of the town of Vail is a contentious issue for many people. The town chose to use an IT consulting company to handle all aspects of parking. I have communicated with town officials and Town Council members. My personal issue is the discontinuation of the handicapped parking pass. I feel it is very important to provide members of the disabled community with the modest benefit of a reduced-price parking pass.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Vail Mountain slips off the list

When I read that Vail Mountain fell off the top 20 this year of Conde Nast Traveler’s list, it came to me as no surprise. But the main surprise was that the town of Vail was upset at Vail Mountain for the slip. Town officials need to take a hard look in the mirror at how their actions have caused this. From the moment you exit Interstate 70, there is this imposing presence of town of Vail just waiting to pounce on you for everything.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County Court judge finalists selected

The 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected three candidates for an Eagle County Court judgeship created by the appointment of Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez’s to the District Court. Olguin-Fresquez, who said her transition to the District Court bench has been an enjoyable learning curve, assumed former District Court Judge...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Free parking change a business killer for Vail

I couldn’t agree more with Al Carson’s recent letter regarding the change in free parking by the town of Vail for the parking structures. An example: My wife and I were going to drive into Vail yesterday and have lunch at La Cantina in the village parking structure. Best pork burrito on the face of the earth! Plus always fun to have a marg on tap! But we didn’t ….so having lunch, maybe going to a couple of stores, grabbing some t-shirts as Christmas gifts, we didn’t think we could get it done in under an hour. We know two hours works perfectly because we have done it several times in past years. So the net result is La Cantina lost out on the lunch revenue, a couple of t-shirt shops lost some revenue and the town of Vail lost out on the taxes.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

WineInk: “The best place to buy wine is in a local, independent wine shop”

With the election this past week featuring three ballot measures that will affect how Colorado’s retail wine and liquor industry will function going forward, I got to thinking about the local landscape. Because we live in a resort community, we are incredibly fortunate to have a wealth of outstanding local liquor and wine shops in this valley. It is just another reason why Aspen is such a revered wine town.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: An opportunity to volunteer this holiday season

I recently volunteered at the Community Market with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation, which provides food assistance to anyone present in the Eagle Valley. Private donations enable the Eagle Valley Community Foundation to cater to anyone who arrives at either of their locations in Edwards or Gypsum, without restrictions or sign-ups. Some food is limited per customer, but all of it is free.
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
