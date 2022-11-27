Read full article on original website
Related
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2 Alarm Fire
Structure fire at 2180 Seaview Ave. Upon arrival, BFD reported a fire on all floors of 3 story multi-family dwelling. All occupants are out of the building and being evaluated by EMS. No report of serious injuries at this time. 9 adults were displaced. Red Cross contacted. 2022-12-01@4:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire–...
Driver, Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment On I-91 In North Haven, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people who were killed in a single-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound...
Eyewitness News
Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
Speeding arrest: Man caught driving 110 mph on I-95S in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after state police clocked him driving 110 mph in Fairfield on Tuesday. State troopers pulled-over a 2015 black Chevrolet Camero on Tuesday after clocking it traveling 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car was driving on I-95 south in Fairfield and was pulled-over at […]
Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After 2-Vehicle Crash In Derby
A 55-year-old man was charged with operating under the influence along with a series of additional charges after Connecticut State troopers reported that he was uncooperative while they investigated a crash. The New Haven County crash happened on Route 8 southbound in the city of Derby near Exit 15 at...
2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford
A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
West Haven man dies in crash on I-95 South in Milford
A West Haven man is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South in Milford.
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
Woman, Age 27, Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing Attempted Stop In Rye, Police Say
A Connecticut woman is in trouble for leading authorities on a chase after they attempted to pull her over in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 8:45 a.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound in Rye for a traffic violation. After the vehicle failed to stop, a chase began, according to New York State Police.
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
Greenwich Man Robbed Of Electronics During A Distraction-Type Larceny, Police Say
Police are investigating a distraction-type larceny in which a handgun was displayed in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Greenwich around 12:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 25. According to Greenwich Police, the victim, employed locally, purchased electronics from a downtown business. The victim was followed back to his place...
Boy, 16, Struck, Seriously Injured By Pickup In New Milford
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in New Milford, authorities confirmed. The boy was apparently headed across Madison Avenue at River Road when he was struck by the utility company vehicle shortly before 6 p.m., Police Chief Brian Clancy said.
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash
Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Chief Sworn In
#Bridgeport CT– Roderick Porter was sworn in as the Chief Of Police for the city of Bridgeport. In his acceptance speech, Porter said tomorrow he will meet with his command staff to discuss getting back and collaborating with the public. Porter said when the police respond to calls they are here to serve the public. He said every one of his officers should be respectful, empathetic, and sympathetic to whatever your needs are and he won’t tolerate anything other than that.
NECN
Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Conn. Grocery Store Parking Lot Found in Puerto Rico
The suspect in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury grocery store in September has been located in Puerto Rico and he has been brought back to Connecticut, according to police. The victim, 26-year-old Jordan Savage, was shot in the parking lot at Colonial Grocer on Colonial...
Person Injured After Cement Mixer Falls Through Parking Lot Deck In Danbury
A cement truck driver was injured after his vehicle fell through a parking deck in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Danbury around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28 on Crosby Street. The Danbury Fire Department responded to reports of a cement truck that had fallen through a parking deck....
Eyewitness News
Milford I-95 south rest area reopens after deadly crash
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rest area along Interstate 95 south in Milford is back open Wednesday after a deadly crash. State police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a car. A man drove his Nissan Altima into the rear end of a tractor trailer, police said. The...
Comments / 0