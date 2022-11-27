ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2 Alarm Fire

Structure fire at 2180 Seaview Ave. Upon arrival, BFD reported a fire on all floors of 3 story multi-family dwelling. All occupants are out of the building and being evaluated by EMS. No report of serious injuries at this time. 9 adults were displaced. Red Cross contacted. 2022-12-01@4:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire–...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Speeding arrest: Man caught driving 110 mph on I-95S in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after state police clocked him driving 110 mph in Fairfield on Tuesday. State troopers pulled-over a 2015 black Chevrolet Camero on Tuesday after clocking it traveling 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car was driving on I-95 south in Fairfield and was pulled-over at […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After 2-Vehicle Crash In Derby

A 55-year-old man was charged with operating under the influence along with a series of additional charges after Connecticut State troopers reported that he was uncooperative while they investigated a crash. The New Haven County crash happened on Route 8 southbound in the city of Derby near Exit 15 at...
DERBY, CT
WTNH

2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford

A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash

Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Chief Sworn In

#Bridgeport CT– Roderick Porter was sworn in as the Chief Of Police for the city of Bridgeport. In his acceptance speech, Porter said tomorrow he will meet with his command staff to discuss getting back and collaborating with the public. Porter said when the police respond to calls they are here to serve the public. He said every one of his officers should be respectful, empathetic, and sympathetic to whatever your needs are and he won’t tolerate anything other than that.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford I-95 south rest area reopens after deadly crash

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rest area along Interstate 95 south in Milford is back open Wednesday after a deadly crash. State police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a car. A man drove his Nissan Altima into the rear end of a tractor trailer, police said. The...
MILFORD, CT

