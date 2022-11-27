Get PS5 exclusive games at 50% off — or more — for Cyber Monday

When it comes to Cyber Monday deals , video games can be a mixed bag. Most major video game sales happen on Black Friday, or closer to Christmas; Cyber Monday often focuses on hardware rather than software. However, this year has seen an absolute bumper crop of discounts on PS5 exclusives games . We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below.

Generally speaking, this console generation hasn’t had many true exclusive games. Every first-party Xbox game is also available on PC, and many first-party PS5 titles are also available on PS4. For the purposes of this article, we are defining a PS5 exclusive as “ any new game (not a remaster) from a major publisher that has come out since the PS5 launch, which is not available on Xbox, and has a PS5-optimized version. ”

Over the past two years, the PS5 has built up a respectable library of exclusives, and you can find steep discounts on a lot of them today. For starters, consider The Last of Us Part I for $49 at Amazon , Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $29 at Best Buy , or Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $19 at Best Buy .

Best PS5 Cyber Monday deals: Exclusive games

Demon’s Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

A top-to-bottom remake of the PS3 classic, Demon’s Souls was probably the PS5’s best launch title. It’s still an incredible experience today, combining tight action/RPG with intriguing level design and a high difficulty curve. The deep character customization is arguably the game’s best feature, letting you craft the perfect adventurer for your travels in Boletaria. View Deal

Destruction AllStars: w as $19 now $9 @ Best Buy

One of the PS5’s less celebrated exclusives, Destruction AllStars is still worth a look from fans of the vehicular combat genre. You take control of a variety of colorful characters, all of whom have unique combat abilities. It’s not a deep game by any means, but for less than $10, it’s an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon or two. View Deal

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was $69 now $39 @ Target

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is one of the finest Japanese RPGs of the past few years, combining a gorgeous visual style with real-time combat and a well-told story. This game completely reimagines the original Final Fantasy VII, expanding the game’s early Midgar section into a complete adventure, with dozens of hours of gameplay and a brand-new chapter starring the charming ninja Yuffie Kisaragi. View Deal

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $39 @ GameStop

A sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn on the PS4, Horizon Forbidden West came out early this year, and has been a strong “game of the year” contender ever since. In this open-world action/adventure game, you take control of Aloy: an archer in the post-post-apocalyptic United States. There, she must contend with dinosaur-like robots, as well as cunning human foes.

The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Perhaps the most unnecessary remake ever made, The Last of Us Part I is still a good time for huge fans of the original, or gamers who have never tried the series before. This shot-for-shot remake of The Last of Us on PS3 follows Joel and Ellie: two post-apocalyptic survivors, who must travel across the country, fighting off both a zombie plague and ruthless human enemies. View Deal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

One of the few true “next-gen” games currently available, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a showcase for everything the PS5 can do. In Ratchet and Clank’s latest adventure, the two friends find themselves in another dimension, where the evil Emperor Nefarious rules with an iron fist. The PS5’s rapid load times let the protagonists jump between worlds almost instantly. View Deal

Returnal: was $69 now $29 @ GameStop

Returnal is one of the most unusual big-budget games on the PS5. While it may look like a standard action/adventure game on the surface, it’s actually a roguelike, stripping you of almost all your progress each time you die. However, death is an integral part of the game’s cyclical nature, as you’ll be able to explore new areas and discover new elements of the story in each loop. View Deal

Spider-Man: Miles Morales: was $49 now $19 @ Best Buy

Perhaps the most accessible PS5 exclusive, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a crowd-pleasing spinoff from Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PS4. While Peter Parker is out of town, newcomer Miles Morales has to web-sling all around an open-world New York City, taking on villains such as the Rhino and the Prowler. It’s a solid bet for superhero fans. View Deal

Stray: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy

One of 2022’s unexpected cult hits, Stray casts you as a curious cat in a world filled with humanoid robots. There’s a lot to like in this cyberpunk adventure, from its strong sense of setting, to its nonverbal storytelling, to its dedicated “meow” button. The gameplay is simple, but some platforming and puzzle challenges should keep players engaged during Stray’s relatively short playtime. View Deal

PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle: $559 @ Target

While finding a PS5 is still relatively tough, the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle has consistently been in stock at various Target stores for the past week. This combo contains a standard edition PS5 (with a disc drive and a controller), as well as a digital copy of God of War Ragnarok. There’s no discount here, but just finding a PS5 in stock, along with an excellent game, is arguably a pretty good deal. View Deal