Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts has impressed a lot of people with his play this season, including Tom Brady. On last night's episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady was asked about Hurts' 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards on Sunday night's win over the Green Bay Packers. TB12 was effusive in...
Big Ten Announces Its Offensive Player Of The Year
Earlier Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced its awards for the 2022 college football season. There were plenty of players from the top teams who graced the first-team All-Conference selections. However, only one offensive player could win the most coveted award. For the fifth year in a row, an Ohio...
Former NFL Quarterback Reportedly Offered Head Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback G.J. Kinne has a chance to take the next step in his coaching career. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Texas State has offered Kinne its head coaching job. Kinne, 34, is currently in his first year as the head coach of Incarnate Word's football program....
Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
The college football transfer portal is going to be active in the coming weeks, with hundreds of players looking for new homes. There will be plenty of quarterbacks on the move, and one of them will apparently be Hudson Card of Texas. Card will be entering the portal and plans to enroll at another Power 5 school, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
Big Ten Star Announces He's Skipping Team's Bowl Game
After a 10-2 season that saw them finish with the third-best record in the Big Ten, Penn State are expected to receive a big bowl game to compete in later this year. But one of their biggest stars won't be joining them for it. According to ProFootballTalk, star cornerback Joey...
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Has Message For Browns
Deshaun Watson is set to make his NFL return on Sunday after an 11-game ban and $5 million fine. But attorney Tony Buzbee has a message for the man accused of sexual misconduct by the more than two dozen women:. "We're still here. We matter." Buzbee and 10 of Watson's...
Pete Carroll Reacts To Longtime Seahawks Star's Reunion
This weekend, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner will play against his former Seahawks squad for the first time since he joined the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2022 season. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll was recently asked about this upcoming reunion. “We’ve been watching and catching him all year, I...
Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Main Preference For Next Team
The sweepstakes for Odell Beckham Jr. will heat up over the next few days. That's because he has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Thursday afternoon, CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson provided an update on Beckham's future. Anderson is reporting that Beckham doesn't want to be a...
Cowboys Released Notable Player On Tuesday Afternoon
The Cowboys created room on their roster this Tuesday, waiving defensive end Tarell Basham. Last season, Basham appeared in all 17 games for Dallas. He had 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Unfortunately for Basham, he has not been very active this season. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong,...
Look: ESPN NFL Analyst Under Fire For Offensive Remark
Bart Scott made an insensitive comment about Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. During Thursday's Get Up, the ESPN panel discussed which quarterback they'd prefer over the next decade between Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. When Dan Graziano asked if health concerns factored into nobody picking the Miami Dolphins signal-caller, Scott made an ill-timed joke.
Mike McDaniel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing 49ers
Next Sunday is going to be a bit of a homecoming for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, a team that McDaniel was a part of from 2017-21. McDaniel was asked about that matchup during his...
Rams Appear To Make Decision On Quarterback Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford's health remains a pressing concern for the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback has missed two of their last three games following two separate trips to the concussion protocol. It's hardly surprising to learn the Rams don't plan to rush him back. Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, head coach...
NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Starting Quarterback Decision
Will the Broncos make a change at quarterback? Head coach Nathaniel Hackett answered that question during Wednesday's press conference. Hackett made it clear that he won't sit Russell Wilson this Sunday against the Ravens. However, his response made it seem like a quarterback change could be made in the future.
ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision
There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
