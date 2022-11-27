ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Big Ten Announces Its Offensive Player Of The Year

Earlier Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced its awards for the 2022 college football season. There were plenty of players from the top teams who graced the first-team All-Conference selections. However, only one offensive player could win the most coveted award. For the fifth year in a row, an Ohio...
The Spun

Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze

There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

The college football transfer portal is going to be active in the coming weeks, with hundreds of players looking for new homes. There will be plenty of quarterbacks on the move, and one of them will apparently be Hudson Card of Texas. Card will be entering the portal and plans to enroll at another Power 5 school, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reacts To Longtime Seahawks Star's Reunion

This weekend, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner will play against his former Seahawks squad for the first time since he joined the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2022 season. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll was recently asked about this upcoming reunion. “We’ve been watching and catching him all year, I...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Main Preference For Next Team

The sweepstakes for Odell Beckham Jr. will heat up over the next few days. That's because he has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Thursday afternoon, CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson provided an update on Beckham's future. Anderson is reporting that Beckham doesn't want to be a...
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Player On Tuesday Afternoon

The Cowboys created room on their roster this Tuesday, waiving defensive end Tarell Basham. Last season, Basham appeared in all 17 games for Dallas. He had 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Unfortunately for Basham, he has not been very active this season. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong,...
The Spun

Look: ESPN NFL Analyst Under Fire For Offensive Remark

Bart Scott made an insensitive comment about Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. During Thursday's Get Up, the ESPN panel discussed which quarterback they'd prefer over the next decade between Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. When Dan Graziano asked if health concerns factored into nobody picking the Miami Dolphins signal-caller, Scott made an ill-timed joke.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Rams Appear To Make Decision On Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford's health remains a pressing concern for the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback has missed two of their last three games following two separate trips to the concussion protocol. It's hardly surprising to learn the Rams don't plan to rush him back. Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, head coach...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Starting Quarterback Decision

Will the Broncos make a change at quarterback? Head coach Nathaniel Hackett answered that question during Wednesday's press conference. Hackett made it clear that he won't sit Russell Wilson this Sunday against the Ravens. However, his response made it seem like a quarterback change could be made in the future.
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision

There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
670K+
Followers
85K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy