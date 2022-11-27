Read full article on original website
WMTW
Drunken driver clocked at 116 mph on New Hampshire highway, police say
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police say he was driving 116 mph on a New Hampshire highway while under the influence of alcohol. New Hampshire State Police troopers were monitoring traffic on Interstate 93 in Tilton when an officer observed a vehicle approaching at an extremely high rate of speed, police said.
N.H. trooper uses cruiser to stop Swampscott man going wrong way on I-95
The 79-year-old driver was charged with negligent driving. A New Hampshire state trooper used his cruiser to force a wrong-way driver to stop on I-95 in the area of the Hampton Toll Plaza early Monday morning. New Hampshire State Police began receiving reports of a wrong-way driver on I-95 in...
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
Stolen gun from Vermont found during Greenfield traffic stop
Two men from different states are facing charges after Massachusetts State Police conduct a traffic stop in Greenfield last week.
WMTW
1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home
CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
londonderrytimes.net
The Plummer Family: A Londonderry Legacy
Many residents probably are unaware of the fact that the Plummer family is currently the oldest farming family in Londonderry. With the departure of Andy Mack from Moose Hill Orchards over a year ago, the Plummers now have the longest roots into the ground of the town. From the original...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
NH Attorney General: Deadly force by police, neighbor justified in April shooting
DERRY, N.H. — Three police officers and a neighbor were legally justified in using deadly force against a man who had fired his gun at them, and he ultimately died of a single gunshot wound from one of the officers, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said in a report.
NHPR
Merrimack man faces felony charge for alleged meddling in 2021 special election
A Merrimack man is facing a felony charge for allegedly interfering with the communications of Republican state Rep. Bill Boyd during a special election in April 2021. Michael Drouin, 30, is accused of knowingly blocking access to Boyd’s communication equipment “with the intent of interfering with campaign activity.”
mynbc5.com
Police raid three homes in Springfield during drug, shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Residents in Springfield, Vermont, saw an increased police presence on Wednesday morning. Three houses along Valley Street were raided. The FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, Narcotics Investigation Unit and the Springfield Police Department are all responding. Vermont state police told NBC5 that the early...
Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge
The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
manchesterinklink.com
Police charge Hooksett man in Thanksgiving Day stabbing at The Goat
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett man is charged in connection with a stabbing that was reported on Thanksgiving Day. Alec Kade Wojnilowicz, 22, of Hooksett turned himself in at the Manchester Police Department on Nov. 29. This arrest stems from an incident that happened in the early morning hours...
WMUR.com
Surveillance video shows man running over woman several times, prosecutor says
DOVER, N.H. — Surveillance camera video of a woman being run over is at the center of the case against a man accused of injuring her on purpose. Guy Leighton Sr., 71, is facing felony charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder after a woman suffered critical injuries to her head, lower extremities and abdomen on Nov. 14 in Strafford.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: OUI that wasn’t
At 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a fender-bender was reported at Lord’s Square. Around the same time, a child was reported missing at Bialek Park. However, an officer radioed around 15 minutes later that the child was back home. On Thursday at around 1:25 p.m., a call came...
whdh.com
Police presence increased at West Newbury school after of interest vehicle found in woods
Police presence has been increased at the Page School in West Newbury after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school on Tuesday. West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
