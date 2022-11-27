Read full article on original website
Ricky Ewing
4d ago
He must have been on his way to help the neighborhoods effected by systemic racism.
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses
Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary
A Dover man is in custody after being arrested on attempted burglary, resisting arrest, among other charges. Police say a man identified as 27-year old Dwayne Tate tried to break into a home on South State Street on Monday night. When officers arrived, he tried to run away, at which time the officers used a taser. The investigation revealed that he had broken a window to the home. Tate is now at Sussex Correctional Institute on $12,500 secured bail.
YAHOO!
Police arrest Wilmington man alleged to have been threatening people with gun downtown
A Wilmington man is being charged with weapons and public disturbance charges after he was reported to be threatening people with a gun downtown. According to a Wilmington Police Department news release, officers responded to a report of a weapons incident at 21 N. Front St., around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
WDEL 1150AM
Four dead in 495 wrong way crash
Four people are dead as the result of a wrong way crash on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, on northbound I-495 south of the Route 13 interchange. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the interstate around 11:30 p.m. Delaware State police said a pick up truck, driven...
WDEL 1150AM
Developing: Wilmington Police investigate fatal shooting near 10th & Madison
A 44-year-old man has died following a shooting Thursday afternoon near 10th and Madison Streets in Wilmington. City Police said the shooting victim was located at about 2:11 p.m. and taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Wilmington Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone...
catcountry1073.com
Authorities Investigating Death of Inmate at NJ’s Bayside State Prison
Authorities in Cumberland County say they are investigating the death of an inmate at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 41-year-old Martin Sanchez was found, "unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma," at around 7:15 Monday evening, November 21st.
South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Fentanyl/Cocaine Mix To Teenager
A 44-year-old man from South Jersey admitted selling a fatal dose of fentanyl mixed with cocaine to a teenager, authorities said. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland, pleaded guilty in Atlantic County Superior Court to one count of first-degree strict liability for causing a drug-induced death, according to the county prosecutor's office. On Monday, Nov 28, Smith admitted he sold drugs containing fentanyl which killed an 18-year-old local man, the prosecutor said.
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Tuesday’s Route 40 Crash Caused By Suspect Fleeing From Police, Warrant Issued
New Castle County Police have charged a 19-year-old Wilmington man following a pursuit that sent two others to the hospital. Police said that they have obtained an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.. At 12:39 PM a New Castle...
Maryland cops find 15-year-old boy sleeping with loaded AR-15
Police in Maryland found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 is his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the home. Hyattsville Police Department responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers entering the home entered with a rifle shield. When officers entered the room, they observed the 15-year-old suspect laying on his back, asleep with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle loaded with a black magazine to the left of his body, police said in a news release. An officer retrieved the weapon from the suspect. Officers were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because it was covered by a black glue substance. The teen was taken into custody without any issues.
WBOC
Police Seek ID of Woman Wanted for Robbing Rehoboth Beach Safeway
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Police are asking the public's help with identifying a woman wanted for robbing a Rehoboth Beach supermarket on Sunday night. Delaware State Police said it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the Safeway located at 19283 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown woman had attempted to leave the store without paying for a cart full of personal care items. Troopers said that when the woman was confronted by a store employee, she pushed the cart into the employee and retrieved pepper spray from her shirt. The suspect then sprayed the employee before fleeing from the store with most of the items in the cart, according to police.
WDEL 1150AM
Traffic stop leads to passengers arrest for weapons, drug charges
A Wilmington man is facing weapons-and-drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Route 13 and 273. Delaware State Police said a vehicle was pulled over for violations Monday night, and the smell of marijuana led to further investigation. According to police, a search of two occupants turned up some marijuana, a digital scale, some ammunition and a loaded .22-caliber Chiappa Semi-Automatic weapon in a bag that belonged to the passenger, 23-year-old Bobby Rhoades.
WBOC
Goldsboro Man Accused of Threatening Car Repossession Man and Police With Shotgun
GOLDSBORO, Md. - We are learning more about the Goldsboro man accused of a 4-hour standoff with police on Monday. The Caroline County Sheriff's office says 40-year-old Thomas Lee Miller Jr. threatened a tow truck driver. The alleged victim, Joseph Lituski, tells WBOC that it happened at a home on Main Street in Goldsboro at around 12 p.m., as he was repossessing a car.
Philly Drug Lord Sold Brand-Name Heroin Called 'Funeral,' Feds Say
A convicted Philadelphia druglord known for selling his own brand of heroin will spend nearly 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors say. Ricardo "PR" Carrion, 42, was sentenced to 19 years and four months behind bars by a federal judge on Tuesday, Nov. 29, US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said in a statement.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Porch pirates plundering packages once again
Packages are disappearing from homes throughout New Castle County, and they aren't just walking away. According to New Castle County Police, officers responded to Limestone Hills Thursday for a reported package theft. Someone who was wearing a black jacket and black ski mask was seen on surveillance video taking several packages from the driveway.
Wbaltv.com
State seeks to keep suspect in killing of midshipman's mother separate from others in jail
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A jury was seated Monday in the murder trial for the man accused of killing a midshipman's mother last summer. The process began with 120 prospective jurors, almost 30% of them telling the judge they heard about the case before coming to Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Monday morning.
WDEL 1150AM
74-year-old man charged with felony drug offenses
A 74-year-old Newak-area man faces numerous charges following a police investigation in illicit drug sales at several locations along Route 40. New Castle County Police said investigators learned about a suspect named Tom who was selling crack cocaine and fentanyl. The investigation lasted several months. Police said the home of...
Fugitive Wanted In Camden, Philadelphia Arrested In Dominican Republic
US Marshals arrested a fugitive wanted in Camden on drug charges and Philadelphia on a murder charge, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kendall Almanzar, 37, of Camden, was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic and returned to Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Almanzar...
WMDT.com
Cambridge man charged with attempted murder following stabbing investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge man is behind bars following a weekend stabbing investigation. On Saturday, Cambridge Police responded to the Emergency Department at Shore Regional for an assault and met with the victim who was suffering from two lacerations to the forehead area. Further investigation revealed that some type of altercation had taken place at a residence in the 700 block of Moores Avenue, at which time the victim reported that the suspect, 47-year-old James Skinner, stabbed him in the forehead.
