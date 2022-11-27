ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, DE

WGMD Radio

Dover Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary

A Dover man is in custody after being arrested on attempted burglary, resisting arrest, among other charges. Police say a man identified as 27-year old Dwayne Tate tried to break into a home on South State Street on Monday night. When officers arrived, he tried to run away, at which time the officers used a taser. The investigation revealed that he had broken a window to the home. Tate is now at Sussex Correctional Institute on $12,500 secured bail.
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Four dead in 495 wrong way crash

Four people are dead as the result of a wrong way crash on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, on northbound I-495 south of the Route 13 interchange. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the interstate around 11:30 p.m. Delaware State police said a pick up truck, driven...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
catcountry1073.com

Authorities Investigating Death of Inmate at NJ’s Bayside State Prison

Authorities in Cumberland County say they are investigating the death of an inmate at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 41-year-old Martin Sanchez was found, "unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma," at around 7:15 Monday evening, November 21st.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Fentanyl/Cocaine Mix To Teenager

A 44-year-old man from South Jersey admitted selling a fatal dose of fentanyl mixed with cocaine to a teenager, authorities said. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland, pleaded guilty in Atlantic County Superior Court to one count of first-degree strict liability for causing a drug-induced death, according to the county prosecutor's office. On Monday, Nov 28, Smith admitted he sold drugs containing fentanyl which killed an 18-year-old local man, the prosecutor said.
VINELAND, NJ
New York Post

Maryland cops find 15-year-old boy sleeping with loaded AR-15

Police in Maryland found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 is his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the home.  Hyattsville Police Department responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers entering the home entered with a rifle shield.  When officers entered the room, they observed the 15-year-old suspect laying on his back, asleep with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle loaded with a black magazine to the left of his body, police said in a news release.  An officer retrieved the weapon from the suspect. Officers were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because it was covered by a black glue substance. The teen was taken into custody without any issues. 
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WBOC

Police Seek ID of Woman Wanted for Robbing Rehoboth Beach Safeway

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Police are asking the public's help with identifying a woman wanted for robbing a Rehoboth Beach supermarket on Sunday night. Delaware State Police said it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the Safeway located at 19283 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown woman had attempted to leave the store without paying for a cart full of personal care items. Troopers said that when the woman was confronted by a store employee, she pushed the cart into the employee and retrieved pepper spray from her shirt. The suspect then sprayed the employee before fleeing from the store with most of the items in the cart, according to police.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Traffic stop leads to passengers arrest for weapons, drug charges

A Wilmington man is facing weapons-and-drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Route 13 and 273. Delaware State Police said a vehicle was pulled over for violations Monday night, and the smell of marijuana led to further investigation. According to police, a search of two occupants turned up some marijuana, a digital scale, some ammunition and a loaded .22-caliber Chiappa Semi-Automatic weapon in a bag that belonged to the passenger, 23-year-old Bobby Rhoades.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Goldsboro Man Accused of Threatening Car Repossession Man and Police With Shotgun

GOLDSBORO, Md. - We are learning more about the Goldsboro man accused of a 4-hour standoff with police on Monday. The Caroline County Sheriff's office says 40-year-old Thomas Lee Miller Jr. threatened a tow truck driver. The alleged victim, Joseph Lituski, tells WBOC that it happened at a home on Main Street in Goldsboro at around 12 p.m., as he was repossessing a car.
GOLDSBORO, MD
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Porch pirates plundering packages once again

Packages are disappearing from homes throughout New Castle County, and they aren't just walking away. According to New Castle County Police, officers responded to Limestone Hills Thursday for a reported package theft. Someone who was wearing a black jacket and black ski mask was seen on surveillance video taking several packages from the driveway.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

74-year-old man charged with felony drug offenses

A 74-year-old Newak-area man faces numerous charges following a police investigation in illicit drug sales at several locations along Route 40. New Castle County Police said investigators learned about a suspect named Tom who was selling crack cocaine and fentanyl. The investigation lasted several months. Police said the home of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Cambridge man charged with attempted murder following stabbing investigation

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge man is behind bars following a weekend stabbing investigation. On Saturday, Cambridge Police responded to the Emergency Department at Shore Regional for an assault and met with the victim who was suffering from two lacerations to the forehead area. Further investigation revealed that some type of altercation had taken place at a residence in the 700 block of Moores Avenue, at which time the victim reported that the suspect, 47-year-old James Skinner, stabbed him in the forehead.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

