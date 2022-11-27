ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Tara Smits-Sonne
4d ago

If anyone has any money left over at all after their living expenses are paid, then yes it's absolutely a possibility that they will spend more for any gifts they buy this year. Perhaps this is the year that we all need to be focusing on being more grateful for what we have instead of what we can buy especially when it's far too expensive to buy gifts right now. I pray everyone's Christmas is truly blessed no matter the circumstance!

Reply
18
Todd Debick
4d ago

some people will sit down to a modest dinner with their kids an be thankful that they an their kids are healthy an have a roof over their heads an bills are paid.

Reply(1)
14
Becky Barnett
4d ago

Good health and family is much more important than material things.

Reply
7
Related
CNET

How to See the Amount Your Social Security COLA Increase Will Be in 2023

An 8.7% increase in benefits is coming to Social Security beneficiaries in January 2023 due to a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. (Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.) If you want to know how much your new payment amount will be before then, you'll need to create an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15 to see the increase.
R.A. Heim

Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
IDAHO STATE
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy