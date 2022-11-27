Read full article on original website
Tara Smits-Sonne
4d ago
If anyone has any money left over at all after their living expenses are paid, then yes it's absolutely a possibility that they will spend more for any gifts they buy this year. Perhaps this is the year that we all need to be focusing on being more grateful for what we have instead of what we can buy especially when it's far too expensive to buy gifts right now. I pray everyone's Christmas is truly blessed no matter the circumstance!
18
Todd Debick
4d ago
some people will sit down to a modest dinner with their kids an be thankful that they an their kids are healthy an have a roof over their heads an bills are paid.
14
Becky Barnett
4d ago
Good health and family is much more important than material things.
7
