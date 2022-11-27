Did losing to Texas A&M ruin the season for LSU? 5 questions before SEC Championship Game

LSU football suffered its most embarrassing defeat under its first-year coach Brian Kelly on Saturday, falling 38-23 in College Station to Texas A&M .

By losing to the Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC), the Tigers (9-3, 6-2) end the regular season on a sour note but still have the SEC Championship Game to look forward to in Atlanta against No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS).

Here are five questions in need of answering following LSU's loss.

Why couldn't LSU contain Texas A&M's run game?

A few reasons. One, Texas A&M was persistent with its run game. The Aggies had 50 rush attempts and 45 designed runs (or non-quarterback scrambles), according to Pro Football Focus.

The constant pounding tired out an LSU defensive line that has been playing with just three defensive tackles for the vast majority of the year. Maason Smith's injury on the first series of the season not only lost arguably their best defensive player but also thinned out an already light group.

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane also was a major factor. He finished with 215 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.24 yards after contact. His speed and explosiveness was the driving factor behind LSU missing 22 tackles.

What happened to LSU's pass rush?

It mostly disappeared. The Tigers had just one sack and seven pressures on 23 dropbacks from Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman. BJ Ojulari and Harold Perkins had one pressure combined.

A major factor in the lack of pass-rushing success in the first half had to do with Texas A&M's offense almost completely avoiding third and long scenarios. By staying ahead of the sticks, the Aggies were able to either run the ball or get it out of Weigman's hands quickly. Their strong rushing attack prevented LSU's pass rushers from trying to get to Weigman without worrying about the threat of a run game.

Fatigue then became a factor in the second half. After having to defend multiple long drives without enough depth up front, the Tigers eventually ran out of gas.

What did LSU do well?

The Tigers ran the ball pretty well. LSU finished the game with 187 rushing yards and actually had more yards per carry than Texas A&M (5.8 to 5.5 yards per attempt).

Even with lead running back Josh Williams not taking any carries, Noah Cain and John Emery Jr. picked up the slack with a combined 103 yards on 20 rush attempts. Jayden Daniels was prolific as a runner again, rushing for 84 yards.

Williams dressed for Saturday's game but has a knee issue that sidelined him last week against UAB.

Could LSU have won if Jayden Daniels doesn't fumble the ball in the third quarter?

Yes. LSU had been playing its best football of the game just before that play. The Tigers' defense had forced consecutive three-and-outs and the offense had just tied the game with a nine-play, 71-yard touchdown drive on their first series of the second half.

Daniels' fumble, which was recovered and returned for an Aggies touchdown, sunk LSU into another deficit that it couldn't climb out of. The Tigers punted on their next series which led to another Texas A&M touchdown.

It's always hard to play the "What if?" game and none of this is to say that LSU was the better team or even deserved to win. But the fumble certainly changed things.

Does losing to Texas A&M ruin LSU's accomplishments this season?

No. The only thing this loss truly ruins is LSU's odds of making the College Football Playoff.

Nobody expected the Tigers to have accomplished what they have already: Playing for an SEC Championship, defeating Alabama and winning nine games. That was all pie-in-the-sky stuff when Kelly was hired last December.

One bad loss doesn't change those facts.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Did losing to Texas A&M ruin the season for LSU? 5 questions before SEC Championship Game